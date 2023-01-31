Juventus hits out at 'predictable, illogical' explanation for Serie A 2022-23 points deduction
Juventus has been deducted 15 points in the 2022-23 Serie A for irregular transfers over the years. However, the club has hit out at the "predictable and illogical" explanation regarding the same as it prepares to appeal.
Image credit: Getty
Italian giant Juventus is having a tough time on and off the field. While its on-field performance has been terrible, as it seems out of the title race, it has been sanctioned for financial irregularities regarding club transfers, as it has been deducted 15 points in the Serie-A 2022-23, where it is struggling at the tenth spot. On Monday, the FIGC Court of Appeals published a 36-page content that explained the punishment's severity due to the "repeated and prolonged nature" of violations. However, Bianconeri came up with an instant reply, hitting out at the "predictable and illogical" explanation as it maintained its stance on appealing the sanction, reports FotMob.
Image credit: Getty
In its statement, Juventus noted, "Juventus Football Club and its legal team have carefully read and will analyse in depth the justifications recently published about the decision of the United Sections of the Federal Court of Appeal. It is a document, predictable in terms of content, in light of the difficult decision, but vitiated by obvious illogicalities, motivational deficiencies and unfounded in terms of law, which the company and individuals will oppose with an appeal to the Guarantee Board at CONI within the set deadlines. The validity of Juventus' reasons will be asserted firmly, albeit with respect due to the institutions that issued it."
ALSO READ: CHELSEA AGREES BRITISH RECORD GBP 115 MILLION TRANSFER DEAL WITH BENFICA FOR ENZO FERNANDEZ - REPORTS