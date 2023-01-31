Juventus hits out at 'predictable, illogical' explanation for Serie A 2022-23 points deduction

Juventus has been deducted 15 points in the 2022-23 Serie A for irregular transfers over the years. However, the club has hit out at the "predictable and illogical" explanation regarding the same as it prepares to appeal.

Image credit: Getty

Italian giant Juventus is having a tough time on and off the field. While its on-field performance has been terrible, as it seems out of the title race, it has been sanctioned for financial irregularities regarding club transfers, as it has been deducted 15 points in the Serie-A 2022-23, where it is struggling at the tenth spot. On Monday, the FIGC Court of Appeals published a 36-page content that explained the punishment's severity due to the "repeated and prolonged nature" of violations. However, Bianconeri came up with an instant reply, hitting out at the "predictable and illogical" explanation as it maintained its stance on appealing the sanction, reports FotMob.

Image credit: Getty