Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Juventus hits out at 'predictable, illogical' explanation for Serie A 2022-23 points deduction

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Juventus has been deducted 15 points in the 2022-23 Serie A for irregular transfers over the years. However, the club has hit out at the "predictable and illogical" explanation regarding the same as it prepares to appeal.

    Image credit: Getty

    Italian giant Juventus is having a tough time on and off the field. While its on-field performance has been terrible, as it seems out of the title race, it has been sanctioned for financial irregularities regarding club transfers, as it has been deducted 15 points in the Serie-A 2022-23, where it is struggling at the tenth spot. On Monday, the FIGC Court of Appeals published a 36-page content that explained the punishment's severity due to the "repeated and prolonged nature" of violations. However, Bianconeri came up with an instant reply, hitting out at the "predictable and illogical" explanation as it maintained its stance on appealing the sanction, reports FotMob.

    Image credit: Getty

    In its statement, Juventus noted, "Juventus Football Club and its legal team have carefully read and will analyse in depth the justifications recently published about the decision of the United Sections of the Federal Court of Appeal. It is a document, predictable in terms of content, in light of the difficult decision, but vitiated by obvious illogicalities, motivational deficiencies and unfounded in terms of law, which the company and individuals will oppose with an appeal to the Guarantee Board at CONI within the set deadlines. The validity of Juventus' reasons will be asserted firmly, albeit with respect due to the institutions that issued it."

    ALSO READ: CHELSEA AGREES BRITISH RECORD GBP 115 MILLION TRANSFER DEAL WITH BENFICA FOR ENZO FERNANDEZ - REPORTS

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports-ayh

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ian Healy hits out at host nations for denying quality preparation for touring sides-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ian Healy hits out at host nations for denying quality preparation for touring sides

    football Man City fans go berserk as Joao Cancelo gears up for shock loan move to Bayern Munich snt

    Man City fans go berserk as Joao Cancelo gears up for shock loan move to Bayern Munich

    football Harry Maguire to Inter Milan? Meme fest explodes after Man United captain lined up for last minute loan move snt

    Harry Maguire to Inter Milan? Meme fest explodes after Man United captain lined up for last minute loan move

    football FA Cup 2022-23, BHA vs LIV: We will not fall apart - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's premature exit to Brighton and Hove Albion-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'We will not fall apart' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's premature exit to Brighton

    Recent Stories

    Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know RBA

    Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know

    Ileana DCruz shares latest health update says Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time RBA

    Ileana D’Cruz shares latest health update, says ''Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time''

    Delhi Mumbai Highway Sohna Dausa stretch to open February what you must know gcw

    Delhi-Mumbai Highway: Sohna-Dausa stretch to open February 12; what you must know

    Budget 2023 Economic Survey tabled, latest updates, GDP growth, financials AJR

    Economic Survey 2023 updates: 6.5% growth in FY24; Economy has nearly recouped from pandemic

    These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father vma

    These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon