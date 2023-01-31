Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports

    Chelsea's record-spending spree in the January transfer market continues, as it is set for a British record transfer. As per reports, it is all set to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £115 million.

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    English giants Chelsea has been on an unstoppable run off the pitch in the January transfer market. Having already spent over £200 million in the window, it is all set to add a further £115 million as it prepares to sign Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in a British record signing. While talks between the two clubs had been ongoing since the window opened, the Portuguese giants were adamant about selling him at £120 million. Although the negotiations had stalled momentarily, the renewed talks bore fruits. As The Blues are prepared to pay £105 million of the Argentine's release clause, the payment would be made to the Glorious Ones in instalments, reports 90min.

    Meanwhile, Benfica is preparing for Fernandez's departure, with club head coach Roger Schmidt admitting that it is helpless and cannot stop the Argentine from leaving, who has already agreed to personal terms with Chelsea. He acknowledged that the London-based club drove the player crazy and that he was willing to relocate to the English capital.

    ALSO READ: Man City fans go berserk as Joao Cancelo gears up for shock loan move to Bayern Munich

    "We always have to prepare everything in the background, especially at the end of the transfer window, and especially when you are not in the driver's seat. So, we all know that we have a situation with Enzo that he has a clause in the contract. That means if the player wants and there's a club that pays this amount of money, you cannot stop that," said Schmidt on Monday, reports FotMob.

    "Of course, you must be prepared for this moment and find solutions. But, at the moment, he [Fernandez] is our player. He's still there, so there is no deal. We will see what happens in the next two days. Then I'm happy when the transfer window is closed, and we can focus completely on our players in the squad and try to play a full season," concluded Schmidt.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
