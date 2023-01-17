'It's worse than losing a family member' - Richarlison on Brazil's Qatar World Cup 2022 exit

Brazil was ousted in the quarterfinal of the 2022 Qatar World Cup by Croatia, as Brazil waits for its record-extending sixth title. Meanwhile, Richarlison has revealed what it was like following the ouster.

Image credit: Getty

Record five-time world champion Brazil missed out on its record-extending sixth title during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where it was ousted by eventual third-placed side and European giants Croatia, losing 2-4 on penalties. The Seleção Canarinho had a fine run in the tournament, through the group stage to the pre-quarters, which included a convincing 4-1 triumph over South Korea. However, with Marquinhos and Rodrygo missing their spot-kick against the Blazers, the Brazilian dream continues its long wait. Meanwhile, Brazil's playing member Richarlison stated that the feeling of exiting the tournament was worse than losing a family member.

"It was a blow. I don't know. It's worse than losing a family member. It wasn't easy to recover. To this day, when I watch videos on my social networks, it makes me sad. But we have to move on. I'm still young. I still have one or two World Cups to go. I will keep working hard so that things start to flow again, the goals start to come out, which is what I know how to do on the field," Richarlison signified to ESPN. ALSO READ: 'Made in Argentina' - Fans thrilled to see Aguero imitate Messi's celebration after scoring in Kings League

"Our goal was to be champion. I scored a beautiful goal, but I think that goal, let's say, was not my goal. We went there to raise the cup. But I'm happy to have scored that great goal, even running for the Puskas. I was happy because I think many people started to know me more. It was vital in my career," added Richarlison.

