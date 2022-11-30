Is Massimiliano Allegri stepping down next after abrupt Juventus board resignation?

The entire Juventus board, including club president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. Meanwhile, while it is being wondered if club boss Massimiliano Allegri will also leave his role, here's what the club says.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Italian football was in shock after Juventus saw its board and club president Andrea Agnelli resign from the club. It comes in the wake of Bianconeri's terrible performances of late. While fans have long called for head coach Massimiliano Allegri to step down as the club has struggled significantly since he took charge last season, many feel that he could be the next in line to resign after the club board. However, the club's majority stakeholder Exor's CEO, John Elkann, has assured that the club has no intention to let go of Allegri and he would continue. He also stated that the Old Lady is confident in ushering under him, having done so in the past.

Image credit: Getty

"Massimiliano Allegri remains the point of reference in the Juventus sports area. We are counting on him and the whole team to continue winning as they have shown they can do in the last few [match] days, keeping our goals high on the pitch. I want to thank my cousin Andrea for giving us extraordinary emotions, which we will never forget," said Elkann, reports FotMob. ALSO READ: Juventus club board and president Andrea Agnelli abruptly resign; social media in shock

Image credit: Getty

"In these 12 years, we have won so much. The credit is mainly his, as well as the women and men who have achieved memorable goals under his leadership. Our history speaks of victories and gives us the strength we need precisely in these moments. With the support and affection of our fans, we have the opportunity to build an extraordinary future," added Elkann.

Image credit: Getty