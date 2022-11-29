Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Juventus club board and president Andrea Agnelli abruptly resign; social media in shock

    In a shocking development, the entire football board of Juventus has resigned, including club president Andrea Agnelli. The Old Lady is expected to witness a massive shake-up in the hierarchy.

    football Juventus club board and president Andrea Agnelli abruptly resign; social media in shock-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    In what comes as a shocker in the Italian football community, the entire football board of Italian giants Juventus suddenly resigned, including club president Andrea Agnelli. The Old Lady may notice a significant shake-up in the hierarchy in the coming days, while its vital shareholders' meeting, scheduled to occur last week, has now been postponed to next month. Bianconeri's vice-president Pavel Nedved and managing director Maurizio Arrivabene are also the ones to have stepped down. However, the latter is expected to retain his position as the club CEO and might overlook the introduction of the new board, which is expected to be authorised in January next year.

    Juventus put out a statement on the same, proving that the decision was taken upon advice from Consob (Italian securities market government authority) and Deloitte (auditor). "The members of the Board of Directors, considering the centrality and relevance of the pending legal and technical-accounting issues, have deemed it in the best social interest to recommend that Juventus adopt a new Board of Directors to address these issues," read the statement.

    ALSO READ: FA CUP 2022-23, ROUND 3 DRAW - LIVERPOOL DRAWN AGAINST WOLVERHAMPTON; CITY FACES CHELSEA

    "To this end, on the proposal of the chairman Andrea Agnelli... all the members of the Board of Directors present at the meeting declared that they resigned from their office. The Board has requested Maurizio Arrivabene to maintain the position of Chief Executive Officer," the statement added.

    The board's resignation Agnelli's decades-long relationship with Juventus, as he was the fourth member of the Agnelli family to serve as the chairman of the club. The Old Lady is currently going through a turbulent phase in terms of on-field performance, placed third in Serie A, besides failing to progress beyond the group stage in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and dropping to the UEFA Europa League (UEL).

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal 2-0 Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay snt

    Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal's 2-0 World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay

    football Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Switzerland snt

    Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka & Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in World Cup win over Switzerland

    football Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez's threat to Argentinian icon Messi irks legendary Aguero and Fabregas snt

    Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez's threat to Argentinian icon Messi irks legendary Aguero and Fabregas

    football 'Worst referee ever' Fans blast Anthony Taylor for shocker in South Korea's Qatar World Cup 2022 loss to Ghana snt

    'Worst referee ever': Fans blast Anthony Taylor for shocker in South Korea's World Cup 2022 loss to Ghana

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, KOR vs GHA: Analysing the top 5 moments as Ghana edges past South Korea 3-2-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, KOR vs GHA: Analysing the top 5 moments as Ghana edges past South Korea 3-2

    Recent Stories

    Nora Fatehi spotted grooving to her song at Qatar World Cup 2022 football stadium sur

    Nora Fatehi spotted grooving to her song at Qatar World Cup 2022 football stadium

    Felt like I was going to die Jennifer Lopez recalls her biggest heartbreak with Ben Affleck gcw

    'Felt like I was going to die': Jennifer Lopez recalls her 'biggest heartbreak' with Ben Affleck

    football FA Cup 2022-23, Round 3 draw: Liverpool drawn against Wolverhampton Wanderers/Wolves; Manchester City faces Chelsea-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23, Round 3 draw: Liverpool drawn against Wolverhampton; City faces Chelsea

    WHO announces 'mpox' as synonym for Moonkeypox; check details - adt

    WHO announces 'mpox' as synonym for Monkeypox; check details

    Apple iPhone 14 launch ad video updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 launch ad video updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur

    Recent Videos

    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon