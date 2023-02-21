Is Liverpool really up for sale? Club owner John Henry comments

Liverpool owner FSG announced its plans for new investment into the club last November. While it has since been assumed that The Reds could be up for sale, club owner John Henry has clarified the same.

Image credit: Getty

English giants Liverpool has not been in the best of forms this season, as it struggles for a top-four finish in the English Premier League (EPL) besides being knocked out of the two domestic cup competitions. In contrast, it has a faint hope of surpassing the UEFA Champions League (UCL) pre-quarters. In the meantime, Liverpool's status remained unknown after owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced its intentions to welcome new investments into the club last November. It has since been presumed that The Reds could be up for sale. However, with no development on the sale front since then, the club's principal owner John Henry has clarified that he has no intentions of selling the club. ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's ultimate one-word reaction to game-winning free-kick goal in PSG vs Lille OSC wins hearts

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Interacting with Boston Sports Journal, Henry declared, "I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC [Liverpool Football Club], but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process. Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are you talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?"

Image credit: Getty