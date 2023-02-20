Lionel Messi's ultimate one-word reaction to game-winning free-kick goal in PSG vs Lille OSC wins hearts

Legendary forward Lionel Messi scored a sensational free-kick in stoppage time to help PSG seal a thrilling 4-3 win over Lille OSC in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

The French giants endured a rollercoaster of a clash despite securing a 2-0 lead early in the game. After goals from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, it appeared that PSG was cruising to three points. However, Lille OSC scored three goals, leaving the reigning champions in a spot of bother. Mbappe scored a goal in the 87th minute to the clash to level scores at 3-3. And then came the moment of the night.

Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain, Messi, scored a sensational free-kick in stoppage time to ensure the French giants secured their three crucial points. With 57 points, Christophe Galtier's team remains Ligue 1 leaders, with Marseille in second with 52 points and Monaco in third with 50 points.

Following this win, Messi took to Instagram to send a one-word message to PSG fans. "Vamoooosss!!! (Let's go in Spanish)", wrote the 35-year-old icon. Not just Messi but his wife Antonela Roccuzzo's reaction to the free-kick at Parc des Princes has also gone viral.

Messi's PSG teammate Neymar, who suffered an ankle injury and was stretched out of the field during the team's win over Lille OSC, too commented on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's reaction on Instagram. The Brazilian superstar posted a red heart and applause emoji.

"Just another day at the office (G.O.A.T emoji)," wrote Messi's official sponsor, Adidas' official Instagram handle, while other users posted GIFs of Messi lifting the World Cup and called him the Greatest of All Time.

Meanwhile, the PSG star's free-kick goal video has garnered over 50k views on Ligue 1's official Twitter handle. "My magician my GOAT," wrote on fan, while another added, "Everyone went crazy. Never seen the PSG manager celebrate like that before."

Here's a look at how some fans reacted to Messi's game-winning free-kick goal: