ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC settles for 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC

ISL 2022-23: Matchday 18 got underway on Thursday, as Chennaiyin FC hosted Odisha FC, while both sides were involved in a competitive encounter and settled for a 2-2 draw.

Image credit: FSDL

Odisha FC (OFC) played out a 2-2 draw with former two-time record champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) to move back to sixth place in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) table at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Odisha (22 points) is now a point ahead of former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC), while CFC is five points behind it in the eighth. CFC started the contest on the front foot, challenging OFC with a high press. After minor threats, it ultimately found space down the right from where Anirudh Thapa found Vincy Barretto's diving header in the 19th minute. But Amrinder Singh made the first of his three big saves in the fixture, pushing to his left to tip it wide.

Image credit: FSDL

OFC broke the stalemate in what turned into a positive opening half. In the 24th, CFC's miskicked long ball from the back was precluded by OFC's high line, and with a couple of touches, it found Diego Mauricio in the box through Isak Ralte's through ball. The striker's mighty left footer on the run found the back of the net. But Thapa was on hand to discover an equaliser the very next minute. OFC was caught unexpectedly, allowing Thapa to run between the defenders, as Aakash Sangwan encountered him with an inch-perfect cross from the left that was headed in from close range. In the final few minutes of the first half, both Peter Sliskovic and Abdenasser El Khayati threatened to score, with the latter being denied on a long shot by Amrinder.

Image credit: FSDL

But once again, it was OFC that went ahead minutes into the following half. This time, CFC's defence needed to be alert to a run into the box. Nandhakumar Sekar was permitted time on the right to put in a low cross as Isak slipped into the six-yard box, slotting the ball into the net. CFC retook control of the match thereon. In the 56th, it uncovered another equaliser through El Khayati. Barreto's run down the left flank appeared to have ended in a soft cross, but the ball bounced back into the path of El Khayati, who took a golden touch before implementing his shot to beat Amrinder.

Image credit: FSDL