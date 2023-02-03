Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters aim to solidify playoff standing as East Bengal FC look to gain positives

    A win will be crucial at this juncture for the Kerala Blasters to be confident in the playoff spots, while the Torch Bearers are out of contention for the same.

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters aim to solidify playoff standing as East Bengal FC look to gain positives snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Kerala Blasters will have the opportunity to establish a four-point cushion over ATK Mohun Bagan in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) if they capture all three points against East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. A win will be crucial for the Blasters to be confident in the playoff spots while the Torch Bearers are out of contention.

    Currently ninth in the standings, East Bengal FC is ten points outside the last playoff berth. The Torch Bearers lost 4-2 against FC Goa last week despite scoring twice in the second half. 

    East Bengal FC will play their ninth game here in search of their second home victory of the season as they look ahead to the upcoming campaign.

    After a two-week wait to register him, their transfer ban was removed last week, enabling the team to insert recent acquisition Jake Jervis into the starting XI. Last week, head coach Stephen Constantine spoke about Cleiton Silva's significance and the club's desire to combine him with a strong attacking partner. Jervis will start by addressing that demand.

    "We have been identifying players since, I would say, October. Jake was one of those players that we wanted to get in - obviously we need help up front. It's taken a while because of the embargo and what have you, but I'm pleased that he's going to be playing tomorrow. I think this is the first time I'll have two foreign [strikers] begin a game, which was our objective from day one and I'm pleased about that. And I hope he has a good game," Constantine said.

    Kerala Blasters FC defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0 last Thursday to snap a two-match losing streak. Dimitrios Diamantakos scored twice last week to bring his season total of goals to nine in 15 games. The Hero ISL's top scorer, Iker Guarrrotxena, and the Greek striker are separated by just one goal.

    Ivan Vukomanovic, the club's head coach, will be happy to welcome Danish Farooq from Bengaluru FC, a rival. The 26-year-old will, however, have to compete with Rahul KP, Sahal Samad, and Bryce Miranda for a spot in the starting XI. A challenging encounter, in Vukomanovic's opinion, would be missed by injured defender Marko Leskovic.

    “I think they find themselves in a spot where they don't deserve to be. They're a strong team. If you allow this kind of team to play, to explore their quality, you will suffer. That's a fact,” Vumomanovic said. “At the end of the season, where you have to face teams where everybody is saying, ‘you know they're bottom of the table, and it will be easy’ - it's quite the opposite. It was the case last game as well against NorthEast United FC. So you must never be casual in this league. Anybody can beat anybody,” he added.

    East Bengal FC have never beaten Kerala Blasters in the Hero ISL. Three out of their five encounters have ended in draws, while the Blasters have won two. Both these Blasters victories have come in the last two meetings.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC vs OFC: Chennaiyin FC hosts Odisha FC in must-win encounter for playoffs hope-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC hosts Odisha FC in must-win encounter for playoffs hope

    football isl 2022-23 kerala blasters fc ivan vukomanovic happy with clean sheet against northeast united fc snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC’s Ivan Vukomanovic happy with clean sheet against NorthEast United FC

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs OFC: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC bank on home support against NorthEast United FC to turn around recent form snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC bank on home support against NorthEast United FC to turn around recent form

    football ISL 2022-23: Playoffs stability in mind as Odisha FC look to beat ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2022-23: Playoffs stability in mind as Odisha FC look to beat ATK Mohun Bagan

    Recent Stories

    K Viswanath passes away in Hyderabad: Mammootty to Jr NTR to AR Rahman and others South celebs pay tribute RBA

    K Viswanath passes away in Hyderabad: Mammootty to Jr NTR to AR Rahman and others South celebs pay tribute

    Healthy haircare hacks to protect your hair from harsh winter vma

    Healthy haircare hacks to protect your hair from harsh winter

    Superfoods to help you gain weight healthily vma

    Superfoods to help you gain weight healthily

    Daily Horoscope for February 3 2023 Gemini Leo Capricorn Scorpio Virgo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 3, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Leo; be careful Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 3 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon