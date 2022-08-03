Here's why Premier League players will no longer take the knee before every match

The Premier League on Wednesday confirmed that top-tier footballers in England would no longer take the knee before every match in the league.

The league said, "Premier League club captains have reaffirmed their commitment to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The players have decided to use specific moments during the upcoming campaign to take the knee, to amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society."

"The Premier League supports the players' decision and, alongside the clubs, will use these opportunities to elevate anti-racism messaging as part of the League's No Room for Racism Action Plan," the league added.

In June 2020, with the post-Covid restart of action, the now-familiar anti-racism gesture made its way into the football arena in this country as players utilised their platform to emphasise and support the campaign for racial equality.

Since then, several players have chosen to forego doing so, with Wilfred Zaha becoming the first Premier League player to do so in 2021. "I've said before that I feel like taking the knee is degrading and stuff because growing up, my parents just let me know that I should be proud to be black no matter what, and I feel like we should just stand tall," he said at the time.

