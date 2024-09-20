Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumarh draws first blood for India (WATCH)

    Jasprit Bumrah, who is playing his 37th Test, picked up his 160th wicket in the longest format of the game with a stunning delivery that clipped the top of off stump. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah drew the first blood for India on Day2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (September 20). In response to India's first innings total of 376, Bangladesh lost Shadman Islam in the first over.

    Also read: Duleep Tophy: Sanju Samson back with a bang, hits century off 95 balls

    In the final ball of the opening over, Bumrah pitched the ball slightly fuller, the left-handed batsman didn't read the line properly, left it, only to see the the ball clipping the top of off stump. The opener departed after scoring just two runs off six balls. It was the right-arm fast bowlers 160th wicket from 37 Tests. 

    Bangladesh bowled out India for 376 after winning the toss at Chepauk. Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers, taking five wickets for 83 runs. Taskin Ahmed picked up three wickets, while Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan accounted for one wicket each. 

    India, who were struggling at 144/6 at one stage, ended up making 376 thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's century. Ashwin (113) and Ravindra Jadeja (86) counter attacked the Bangladesh bowlers, and added a total of 199 runs for the seventh wicket, before the latter was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed. 

    Ahmed also picked up the wickets of Ashwin and Akash Deep (17), before Mahmud completed his milestone by dismissing Bumrah for a golden duck. Earlier on Day 1, India were reduced to 34/3 before Yshasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stitched together 62 runs. Pant was sent back after scoring 39, while Jaiswal struck a crucial 56 off 118 balls.  

    Also read: India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Ashwin wins heart with century in Chennai

