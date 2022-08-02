Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer picks his choice

    Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, has made his choice between two of the greatest strikers of this generation - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer picks his choice
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 2, 2022, 5:05 PM IST

    It is perhaps one of football's most significant debates of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - who is the better footballer remains a question that continues to grip football fans worldwide. 

    This summer, the Manchester United icon's future at Old Trafford remains a bone of contention, as the Portuguese striker remains adamant about playing Champions League football. At the same time, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker will hope to make an impact in his second season at the Ligue 1 champion's campaign, even as his former club Barcelona considers a possible comeback next year.

    While fans will keep a close eye on two of the greatest footballers of all time in a World Cup year, legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has made his pick between Ronaldo and Messi.

    In an interview with ESPN FC, numerous questions were posed to the German goalkeeper, and each one had two possible answers. The questions included a variety of topics, including music and food as well as football. One of those questions was - Messi or Ronaldo, and the Bayern Munich legend was quick to pick the Argentine talisman over the Portuguese superstar without any hesitation.

    Both Messi and Ronaldo have been opponents for Neuer on several occasions. Notably, Messi and the 36-year-old shot-stopper faced off in Brazil's 2014 FIFA World Cup championship game. On that occasion, Mario Gotze's extra-time goal gave Germany—led by Neuer—the victory over Argentina.

    Later this year in Qatar, Messi and Ronaldo may both play in their final FIFA World Cup. Neuer could follow suit. It might be some time before the German legend retires, though, as goalkeepers often enjoy longer careers than forwards. It's interesting to note that Messi, Ronaldo, and Neuer will lead Argentina, Portugal, and Germany, respectively, at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The competition begins on November 21.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
