Man City fans excited, but Alvarez admits need to work hard after Community Shield defeat

    It took only 12 minutes for Argentine sensation Julian Alvarez to score his first goal for Manchester City. However, the effort went in vain as Liverpool beat Pep Guardiola's team 3-1 to clinch the Community Shield title.

    Sunita Iyer
    King Power Stadium, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    Sensational Argentine striker Julian Alvarez made his debut for Manchester City in their Community Shield clash against Liverpool on Saturday. It took the teenager only 12 minutes to score his first goal, but the effort went in vain as the Reds registered a 3-1 win against the Premier League champions at the King Power Stadium.

    The Argentina international came from the bench in the second half and marked the occasion with an equaliser thanks to some good work from Phil Foden with 20 minutes left in the clash. Jurgen Klopp's men tanked Alvarez's effort to lift the Community Shield, but that has not dented the spirit of the exciting striker, who is looking forward to more hard work in the upcoming season.

    "Obviously, I'm very happy for scoring my first goal with City, but that stays aside as we wanted to win the trophy," he said.

    "It's tough; obviously, we didn't want to start this way. We need to keep working. It's going to be a good season to fight for all the trophies, and we need to carry on working this way," added Alvarez, who hit the iconic Sergio Aguero celebration after his first goal for City.

    "It was a good test to start the season, we played well and played at a good level, but we need to keep working to get the results," the Argentine concluded.

    Despite City losing the game, Alvarez won the hearts of the club's fans as a goal in 12 minutes on debut became one of the most significant talking points across social media. Here's a look at some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
