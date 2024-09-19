Duleep Trophy: Sanju Samson stars with blistering half-century

Samson came to bat when India D were at 175/4 and the Kerala batsman smashed 89 off 83 balls, including ten fours and three sixes, to take India D's total to 306/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy match against India B at Anantapur.

Samson came to bat when India D were at 175/4. The Kerala cricketer stitched together a partnership of 41 runs with Ricky Bhui (56) in the next ten overs or so before the latter was dismissed by Rahul Chahar. After the departure of Bhui, Samson and Saransh Jain took the total to 306, with the former scoring the bulk of the runs.

Samson, who is known for his ruthless hitting in T20 cricket displayed the same in red ball. The right-handed batter has scored his first half-century in Duleep trophy and he is just 11 runs away from a memorable hundred. The Rajasthan Royals captain has played a total of 46 matches for India in white ball cricket but haven't yet made his Test debut.

India D, who came into the third round match on the back of a defeat to India A, started positively as the openers Devdut Padikkal (50) and Srikar Bharat (52) added 105 runs, before the former was dismissed by Navdeep Saini. Bhui scored 56 runs off 87 balls, Nishant Sidhu (16) struck two fours and departed, before captain Shreyas Iyer was sent back for a five ball duck.

Rahul Chahar was the pick of the India B bowlers, as the leg spinner took three wickets for 60 runs. Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini picked up one wicket each for India B.

