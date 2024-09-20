Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 20: Rate of 8 gram gold crosses Rs 55,000; Check details

In September, gold prices in Kerala experienced significant fluctuations, starting at Rs 53,560 on September 1. Over the month, the price rose and fell multiple times, with notable changes including a Rs 960 increase on September 13, taking it to Rs 54,600.

Thiruvananthapuram: Gold prices surged sharply in Kerala today (Sep 20), with a single-day increase of Rs 480. This rise pushed the price of one sovereign (8 grams) of gold above Rs 55,000, reaching a market value of Rs 55,080 today.

Gold prices had been declining for the past three days, with a reduction of Rs 200 per sovereign yesterday. In total, the price dropped by around Rs 440 during this period. However, as major investors began taking profits from the higher rates, the price of gold started to rise again.

Currently, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 6,885 per gram, while 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,715 per gram. Silver prices have also increased, with a rise of Re 1, making the price of ordinary silver Rs 96 per gram.

Here is a summary of the gold price fluctuations from September 1 to September 19:

September 1-5: Prices remained stable at Rs 53,360 for 8-gram (one sovereign) gold

September 6: Gold price increased by Rs 400 for 1 gram of gold, reaching Rs 53,760 for 8-gram gold.

September 7: Price dropped by Rs 400 to Rs 53,440.

September 8-10: No changes, holding at Rs 53,440.

September 11: Price rose by Rs 280 to Rs 53,720.

September 12: A slight decrease of Rs 80 brought the price to Rs 53,640.

September 13: A significant rise of Rs 960 brought the price to Rs 54,600.

September 14: Another increase of Rs 320, making the price Rs 54,920.

September 15: No change, the price remained Rs 54,920.

September 16: Price rose by Rs 120 to Rs 55,040.

September 17: Price dropped by Rs 120 to Rs 54,920.

September 18: Price further decreased by Rs 120 to Rs 54,800.

September 19: A final drop of Rs 200 brings the price to Rs 54,600.



