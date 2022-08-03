EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton: Erik ten Hag to bench Ronaldo amid transfer saga

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly decided to bench Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave the club for a shot at Champions League glory, for their Premier League 2022-23 opener against Brighton.

Tensions have been soaring high at Old Trafford since legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave Manchester United for a shot at Champions League glory. On Sunday, videos and photographs of the Portuguese icon engaged in a heated discussion with new manager Erik ten Hag went viral, sparking speculation that perhaps all is not well between the two.

With the Premier League 2022-23 season kicking off this weekend, reports suggest that Ronaldo will likely be on the bench in Manchester United's opening game against Brighton on Sunday. Reports added that Ten Hag's decision to bench the five-time Ballon d'Or winner came after the latter departed from the Theatre of Dreams ahead of the full-time whistle, having played 45 minutes against Rayo Vallecano. Also read: Did Barcelona consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Joan Laporta breaks his silence

Despite possible friction between Ronaldo and Ten Hag, football pundits believe that the Portugal talisman is more likely to stay at Manchester United this season. The prolific striker has been one of the most sought-after discussions in the transfer window, with super-agent Jorge Mendes scrambling to find potential suitors. However, with clubs like Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Napoli closing their doors, for now, the 37-year-old does not have an escape route at this stage.

Regardless of the subsequent turmoil, Ronaldo's participation against Rayo Vallecano implies that both the player and the Red Devils are aware that another season at Old Trafford is still very likely. Manchester United scored 13 goals in four games while on tour without the star striker, showing that they are capable of playing without the Portuguese icon. Also read: Amidst transfer saga, Ronaldo states 'happy to be back'; Pele applauds Man United return

