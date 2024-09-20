UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Monaco stun Barcelona; Arsenal held by Atalanta

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maghnes Akilouche and George Ilenikhena netted either side of Lamine Yamal's equaliser to secure a memorable victory for Monaco who are back in the Champions League group stage after five years. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 9:54 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    FC Barcelona didn't have the best of starts to their 2024-25 UEFA Champions League campaign as they lost 2-1 away to AS Monaco at Stade Louis II on Thursday (local time). Meanwhile Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Atalanta. 

    Also read: Duleep Trophy: Sanju Samson stars with blistering half-century

    Barcelona went into their Champions League opener in Monaco on the back five successive wins in the La Liga, but Hansi Flicks side suffered a massive blow inside the opening ten minutes. Central defender Eric Garcia received a straight red card for fouling Takumi Minamino. The Japanese international pounced on a lose pass by visiting goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen and was through on goal. 

    Monaco capitalised on their numerical advantage, taking the lead through Maghnes Akilouche in the 16th-minute. The Frenchman cut inside from the right side of the penalty box, got past Pedri and drilled in a low shot past Ter Stegen at the near post. 

    Barcelona fought back and leveled the score thanks to an identical finish by Lamine Yamal in the 27th-minute. The teenager cut inside from the right and drilled in a low shot past Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Kohn at the near post. It was the Spanish winger's fourth goal of the season from six appearances in all competitions. 

    Monaco kept pushing for the winner and deservedly got it 20 minutes from time. A long ball from the back released George Ilenikhena down the middle and the 18-year-old raced into the area before smashing home past Ter Stegen into the back of the net. It was a memorable win for the Ligue 1 outfit who are back in the Champions League group stage after five years. 

    Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal

    Arsenal earned a hard-fought point away to Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium thanks to David Raya's heroics in goal. The Spanish goalkeeper made an unbelievable double save from a penalty. 

    Two minutes into the second-half, Thomas Partey fouled Ederson inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Raya made a stunning save diving to his right to deny Mateo Retegui from 12 yards, and somehow got across his goal to scoop the Italian striker's header from the rebound. That was the one real moment of drama and quality in an otherwise lacklustre game in Bergamo. 

    Also read: UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City, Inter Milan play goalless draw; PSG edge past Girona

