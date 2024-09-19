India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Ashwin wins heart with century in Chennai

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 19, 2024

    India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin scored a classy century on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. At stumps India were at 339/6 with Ashwin (102) and Ravindra Jadeja (86) at the crease . The duo came together when India were struggling at 144/6 and stitched together a partnership of 195 runs.

    Ashwin took 108 deliveries to reach hundred and he ended the day with 10 fours and two sixes. Ashwin came in to bat at No.7 was quick to counter attack the Bangladesh bowlers who were on fire. The right-handed batsman struck three boundaries in his first seven balls, including two stunning fours off the bowling of speedster Nahid Rana. 

    The Chennai-born cricketer hit the first six of the inning off Shakib Al Hasan in the 52nd over. Bangladesh's start all-rounder was welcomed with a boundary down fine leg by Jadeja. In the third ball of his first over, Ashwin struck an effortless six over deep mid-wicket. The veteran reached 50 in just 58 balls. while the due hit the century run partnership off 114 deliveries. 

    Bangladesh pacers were spot on with their line and length in the first session, especially Hasan Mahmud, who dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant arrived at the crease with India at 34/3 and he along with Yashaswi Jaiswal struck 62 runs before the former was sent back by Mahmud in the second over after lunch. 

    Jaiswal made 56 runs before falling to Nahid Rana. KL Rahul lost his wicket to Mahidy Hasan, before Ashwin and Jadeja smashed the visiting bowlers all around the park. Jadeja reached half-century in 73 balls. At the end of the day, the 35-year-old has hit ten fours and two maximums, just like his partner. 

