Huge python grabs 64-year-old Thai woman, squeezes her for two hours; chilling video surfaces (WATCH)

Arom had been washing dishes when she suddenly felt sharp pain and realized, to her horror, that a python had latched onto her. The snake's crushing grip forced her to the floor, leaving her with little room to maneuver.

A quiet evening turned into a chilling encounter for Arom Arunroj, a 64-year-old woman, who was viciously attacked by a massive python while performing a routine household chore. The incident, which took place in her home near Thailand's Bangkok on Tuesday, quickly escalated into a life-or-death struggle as the enormous snake, estimated to be between 13 to 16 feet long, sank its teeth into her thigh and wrapped itself around her with deadly intent.

"I was just about to scoop some water when I sat down, and it bit me right away," Arom recounted, speaking to Thairath newspaper. "When I looked, I saw the snake coiling around me."

Desperately, she tried to pry the snake off by grabbing its head, but the python tightened its hold, making it nearly impossible for her to escape. Despite her cries for help, it took a staggering hour and a half before a neighbor heard her distress and contacted authorities.

Remarkably, despite the prolonged ordeal, Arom emerged with only minor injuries. Videos shared on social media after the incident showed her receiving treatment for the bites, her calm demeanor belying the terrifying experience she'd just survived.

Responding officer Anusorn Wongmalee described the scene as one of near exhaustion. "When we arrived, she was leaning against her door, exhausted and pale, with the snake still constricting her." Police and animal control officers acted swiftly, striking the snake with a crowbar until it finally released its deadly grip and slithered away.

