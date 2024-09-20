Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Effective home remedies to naturally darken your hair with ease

    Not just adults, even young children are experiencing gray hair, impacting their overall appearance. Many resort to weekly black color applications to cover it up. But there are natural ways to turn gray hair black. Let's explore these remedies.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Premature Gray Hair

    Once associated with aging, gray hair now affects many young individuals due to factors like stress, genetics, and nutritional deficiencies. Explore the causes and discover effective solutions to help maintain your natural hair color.

    article_image2

    Natural Hair Dye

    Discover a variety of natural remedies, such as herbal rinses and nourishing masks, to safely restore your hair’s color. These solutions help enhance shine and health while steering clear of harsh chemical dyes for vibrant results.

    article_image3

    Amla for Hair

    Amla, rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, can effectively combat gray hair. Use it as a hair oil, in masks, or as a rinse to nourish your scalp and promote healthier, darker locks naturally.

    article_image4

    Amla and Tea Rinse

    Blend amla powder with brewed tea leaves to create a natural rinse. This mixture not only darkens gray hair but also enhances shine and strength, offering a safe alternative to chemical dyes for healthier hair.

    article_image5

    Amla and Henna Mask

    Combine amla powder with henna to create a nourishing hair mask. This blend not only covers gray hair effectively but also strengthens strands, promotes growth, and enhances shine, leaving your hair vibrant and healthy.

    article_image6

    Reduce Hair Fall

    Mix amla powder with coconut oil to create a powerful treatment for hair loss. This combination nourishes the scalp, strengthens hair follicles, and promotes healthy growth, leaving your hair fuller and more resilient over time.

    article_image7

    Amla & Coconut Oil

    Discover how to blend amla with coconut oil to create an effective treatment for preventing hair fall. This potent combination nourishes the scalp, strengthens hair roots, and promotes overall hair health for luscious, vibrant locks.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Leftover Makeovers: Creative ways to repurpose leftovers into exciting Indian meals NTI

    Leftover Makeovers: Creative ways to repurpose leftovers into exciting Indian meals

    Solo Travel: safe and beautiful Destinations for Women in India anr

    Solo Travel: Check THESE safe and beautiful Destinations for Women in India

    Digital Detox: Transform your mental health with key benefits and tips NTI

    Digital Detox: Transform your mental health with key benefits and tips

    Essential cooking oils in India: Five must-haves for your kitchen NTI

    Essential cooking oils in India: Five must-haves for your kitchen

    Rajasthan Sujan Jawai ranked among worlds top 50 hotels in 2024 gcw

    Rajasthan's Sujan Jawai ranked among World’s top 50 hotels in 2024

    Recent Stories

    Lebanon pager explosions: Probe turns toward Kerala man malayali company; financial dealings under scrutiny anr

    Lebanon pager explosions: Probe turns toward Kerala man's company; financial dealings under scrutiny

    Huge python grabs 64-year-old Thai woman, squeezes her for two hours; chilling video surfaces (WATCH) shk

    Huge python grabs 64-year-old Thai woman, squeezes her for two hours; chilling video surfaces (WATCH)

    "She spoke to me 2 hours before death..": EY employee Anna Sebastian's friend says she was under work pressure dmn

    "She spoke to me 2 hours before death..": EY employee Anna Sebastian's friend says she was under work pressure

    How to get rid of mice in your home using simple natural methods NTI

    How to get rid of mice in your home using simple natural methods

    How to get rid of mice in your home using simple natural methods NTI

    How to get rid of mice in your home using simple natural methods

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon