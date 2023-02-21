Will Lionel Messi play in World Cup 2026? Argentina manager Scaloni reveals

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni was recently asked about superstar Lionel Messi's future with the national team following their iconic victory at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Here's what the Argentine said:

Lionel Messi's dream came true when Argentina lifted the only trophy that eluded the legendary forward's illustrious career in December as the South American giants lifted the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Since then, speculations over the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's future in international football has been rife, with fans wondering if the 35-year-old icon will feature in the 2026 edition of the showpiece tournament in the United States.

As friendlies and the 2024 Copa America approach before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the future of Messi with the Argentina national team is still a subject of debate. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was questioned about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's future with the team as the 2022 World Cup champions start a new cycle.

Speaking at a gala in Italy, Scaloni said, "I think so, we'll see what Messi decides. Being in the next World Cup will be Leo's decision; if his body can take it for me, he will be there."

"Behind our title (World Cup Qatar 2022), there was a communion of intentions between the fans, the staff and the players, something emotional that made sense of belonging for this unique shirt even stronger," Scaloni added.

"Then, having a player like Messi was, and is, obviously, an advantage. As a former teammate, training him is beautiful. I see how the other players look at him and follow him. He's the best," the Argentina coach added.

With Messi's contract with PSG expiring in July, all eyes are on whether the legendary forward will continue playing at a top level in European football.

It will be intriguing to watch if Messi will be playing for PSG or Inter Miami, or a Saudi Arabian team when Scaloni chooses to call him up. Furthermore, the Argentine could retire from international football after his nation's Copa America title defence in 2024.

In an interview with Argentinean media outlet Ole earlier this month, the Argentine hinted at his future regarding international football.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to continue playing football but left the door open to whether he plans to join the country's World Cup defending campaign in 2026.

"I don't know," Messi said. "I always said that due to age, it seems to me that it is very difficult for him to arrive. I love playing football, I love what I do and as long as I'm good and feel fit and continue to enjoy it, I'm going to do it. But it seems like a lot until [the] next World Cup."

Clearly, Messi fans must wait to learn if their favourite star will continue playing internationally.