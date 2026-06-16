The two-time champions, France and Senegal, will lock horns in Group I of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday, June 16. France will enter the tournament as one of the favourites to win the coveted trophy, while Senegal arrives with renewed ambition, eager to prove their worth on the global stage.

After reaching two consecutive finals, winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and finishing as runners-up in the 2022 tournament in Qatar, France remains a formidable powerhouse in international football. Senegal, on the other hand, is one of the best African sides, alongside Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, and Ghana.

France and Senegal have been clubbed in Group I alongside Iraq and Norway, making it one of the most anticipated and competitive groups of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring established global giants, talented stars, and historic underdogs.