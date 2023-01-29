FA Cup 2022-23: 'I don't complain' - Ten Hag on Man United's fixture congestion after Reading triumph

FA Cup 2022-23: Manchester United quickly conquered Reading 3-1 in Round 3 at Old Trafford on Saturday. However, the win only piles up the fixture congestion for the club, but Erik ten Hag does not feel it is worth complaining about it.

English giants Manchester United was up against EFL Championship side Reading in Round 3 of the 2022-23 FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday, as the hosts ensured an effortless 3-1 win. However, the victory means a different fixture for the club, adding to its growing list of fixture congestion. With the Red Devils firmly in the title hunt in every competition, it is currently participating in, things will only become tedious for Erik ten Hag and his men. However, the United head coach is not someone who is complaining about it or wishes to do so, as he feels that his boys are aware of it and the club should prepare itself in such a manner that it does not affect the players.

Talking to the media after the success, ten Hag stated, "I don't complain. We know the fixture schedule; we have to deal with this. At clubs, we have to set squads; squads are big enough to deal with it, and I think players like to play. You can build and construct a good team when you often play, and, in my perspective, when you often play the same, you are getting the routines in." ALSO READ: Will Man City's win over Arsenal in FA Cup impact Premier League title race? Guardiola responds

On being questioned as to why he fielded a strong XI against the Championship side, ten Hag noted, "If you see everything in the perspective of the result, after a defeat, we've bounced back. I was happy with the performance at Arsenal, but we made mistakes. We have to work on those mistakes, but we have twice had good performances and two good results."

