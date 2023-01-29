Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'I don't complain' - Ten Hag on Man United's fixture congestion after Reading triumph

    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    FA Cup 2022-23: Manchester United quickly conquered Reading 3-1 in Round 3 at Old Trafford on Saturday. However, the win only piles up the fixture congestion for the club, but Erik ten Hag does not feel it is worth complaining about it.

    Image credit: Getty

    English giants Manchester United was up against EFL Championship side Reading in Round 3 of the 2022-23 FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday, as the hosts ensured an effortless 3-1 win. However, the victory means a different fixture for the club, adding to its growing list of fixture congestion. With the Red Devils firmly in the title hunt in every competition, it is currently participating in, things will only become tedious for Erik ten Hag and his men. However, the United head coach is not someone who is complaining about it or wishes to do so, as he feels that his boys are aware of it and the club should prepare itself in such a manner that it does not affect the players.

    Image credit: Getty

    Talking to the media after the success, ten Hag stated, "I don't complain. We know the fixture schedule; we have to deal with this. At clubs, we have to set squads; squads are big enough to deal with it, and I think players like to play. You can build and construct a good team when you often play, and, in my perspective, when you often play the same, you are getting the routines in."

    ALSO READ: Will Man City's win over Arsenal in FA Cup impact Premier League title race? Guardiola responds

    Image credit: Getty

    On being questioned as to why he fielded a strong XI against the Championship side, ten Hag noted, "If you see everything in the perspective of the result, after a defeat, we've bounced back. I was happy with the performance at Arsenal, but we made mistakes. We have to work on those mistakes, but we have twice had good performances and two good results."

    Image credit: Getty

    The contest also witnessed United midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering an injury and leaving the field on crutches, as the Dutchman commented, "It's always difficult to say at this moment so shortly after the game has finished. But it's an ankle [issue]. We have to see the diagnosis, so it will be a minimum of 24 hours before we know that and then I can say more."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock no-show - Ranking the highs and lows-ayh

    WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock's no-show - Ranking the highs and lows

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs OFC: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC bank on home support against NorthEast United FC to turn around recent form snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC bank on home support against NorthEast United FC to turn around recent form

    IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I: Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation snt

    IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I: Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation

    Georgina Rodriguez celebrates 29th birthday with Ronaldo, kids in Riyadh; stuns in white body-hugging dress snt

    Georgina Rodriguez celebrates 29th birthday with Ronaldo, kids in Riyadh; stuns in white body-hugging dress

    Recent Stories

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: 'No big rallies, star campaigners for Congress,' says MPCC president AJR

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: 'No big rallies, star campaigners for Congress,' says MPCC president

    Bird hits Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight; makes emergency landing in Lucknow AJR

    Bird hits Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight; makes emergency landing in Lucknow

    Udyan Utsav 2023: Inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan

    PHOTOS: Inside the Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan

    pro-wrestling WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock no-show - Ranking the highs and lows-ayh

    WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock's no-show - Ranking the highs and lows

    IAF jets crash: Officials retrieve Mirage plane's black box, part of Sukhoi flight data recorder AJR

    IAF jets crash: Officials retrieve Mirage plane's black box, part of Sukhoi flight data recorder

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon