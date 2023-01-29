Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'Consistency is the most difficult thing to have' - Klopp warns Liverpool's rivals

    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    FA Cup 2022-23: Liverpool is in a tricky Round 3 tie against Brighton and Hove Albion away from home on Sunday. While the visiting boss Jurgen Klopp has called for consistency with his side, he has warned its rivals.

    Image credit: Getty

    English giants Liverpool would be hoping to get its season back on track as it enters afresh in the 2022-23 FA Cup, taking on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home in Round 3 on Sunday. With The Reds struggling for European contention, it would aim to do so with a comprehensive performance in this event. However, it might be a tricky tie, as visiting coach Jurgen Klopp has called for consistency with his side, which is tricky to maintain. Also, he has sounded a similar warning to Liverpool's rival clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United, which are enjoying a rich form this season.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking to the reporters ahead of the Brighton meeting, Klopp stated, “Consistency is the most difficult thing to have in football, and we will see how that goes for other teams. How they deal with little drops, injuries, all these things. But, it will likely get tougher for everybody up there to stay in the league, to qualify for Europe, the Champions League and especially to become champions. It will be complicated because of the quality of the teams, the money around and the quality of the coaches.”

    ALSO READ: FA CUP 2022-23: 'I DON'T COMPLAIN' - TEN HAG ON MAN UNITED'S FIXTURE CONGESTION AFTER READING TRIUMPH

    Image credit: Getty

    Klopp cited, analysing Liverpool's struggle with form and injury woes: "If you look back 20 years at this team, people will say: ‘What a time. Wow,’ Will they talk about this season? So far, we’ve not given them many reasons, but we are still in two cup competitions, and we’ll not give up in the league. Why should we?"

    Image credit: Getty

    "We have to make steps. There are a lot of games to play, and we’ll be ready. But I can’t talk here like we’ve won them already so we have to fight, be positive and work hard and make the next step. Extend your good spells and be yourself much longer in a game. That’s what we will do and we’ll see where we end up," concluded Klopp, reports 90min.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock no-show - Ranking the highs and lows-ayh

    WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock's no-show - Ranking the highs and lows

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs OFC: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC bank on home support against NorthEast United FC to turn around recent form snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC bank on home support against NorthEast United FC to turn around recent form

    IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I: Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation snt

    IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I: Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation

    Georgina Rodriguez celebrates 29th birthday with Ronaldo, kids in Riyadh; stuns in white body-hugging dress snt

    Georgina Rodriguez celebrates 29th birthday with Ronaldo, kids in Riyadh; stuns in white body-hugging dress

    Recent Stories

    Spotted: Rashami Desai, Farah Khan, Rohit Varma, and others at Rakhi Sawant's mother's last rites ceremony vma

    Spotted: Rashami Desai, Farah Khan, Rohit Varma, and others at Rakhi Sawant's mother's last rites ceremony

    Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil seen by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony - WATCH vma

    Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil seen by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony - WATCH

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: 'No big rallies, star campaigners for Congress,' says MPCC president AJR

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: 'No big rallies, star campaigners for Congress,' says MPCC president

    football FA Cup 2022-23: I do not complain - Erik Ten Hag on Manchester United fixture congestion after Reading triumph-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'I don't complain' - Ten Hag on Man United's fixture congestion after Reading triumph

    Bird hits Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight; makes emergency landing in Lucknow AJR

    Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Lucknow

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon