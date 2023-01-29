FA Cup 2022-23: 'Consistency is the most difficult thing to have' - Klopp warns Liverpool's rivals

FA Cup 2022-23: Liverpool is in a tricky Round 3 tie against Brighton and Hove Albion away from home on Sunday. While the visiting boss Jurgen Klopp has called for consistency with his side, he has warned its rivals.

Image credit: Getty

English giants Liverpool would be hoping to get its season back on track as it enters afresh in the 2022-23 FA Cup, taking on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home in Round 3 on Sunday. With The Reds struggling for European contention, it would aim to do so with a comprehensive performance in this event. However, it might be a tricky tie, as visiting coach Jurgen Klopp has called for consistency with his side, which is tricky to maintain. Also, he has sounded a similar warning to Liverpool's rival clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United, which are enjoying a rich form this season.

Image credit: Getty

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the Brighton meeting, Klopp stated, “Consistency is the most difficult thing to have in football, and we will see how that goes for other teams. How they deal with little drops, injuries, all these things. But, it will likely get tougher for everybody up there to stay in the league, to qualify for Europe, the Champions League and especially to become champions. It will be complicated because of the quality of the teams, the money around and the quality of the coaches.” ALSO READ: FA CUP 2022-23: 'I DON'T COMPLAIN' - TEN HAG ON MAN UNITED'S FIXTURE CONGESTION AFTER READING TRIUMPH

Image credit: Getty

Klopp cited, analysing Liverpool's struggle with form and injury woes: "If you look back 20 years at this team, people will say: ‘What a time. Wow,’ Will they talk about this season? So far, we’ve not given them many reasons, but we are still in two cup competitions, and we’ll not give up in the league. Why should we?"

Image credit: Getty