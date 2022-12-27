Ten Hag admits United desperately needs new striker to replace Ronaldo after Gakpo setback

Manchester United is hunting for a striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, club boss Erik ten Hag has sensed the urgency to do the same, especially after missing out on Cody Gakpo to Liverpool.

English giants Manchester United is in the hunt for a new striker, especially after Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo left last month following a controversial interview with football journalist Piers Morgan, after admitting to falling out with the club and head coach Erik ten Hag. While the club had identified Dutch winger Cody Gakpo as one of his replacements, despite showing interest in joining the club, it all changed overnight on Monday, as he opted to sign for United's most prominent rival, Liverpool. Now, having missed out on a target, ten Hag has admitted that the Red Devils desperately need a striker as Ronaldo's replacement, while he also senses an urgency to it, reports FotMob.

Talking to the reporters ahead of United's English Premier League (EPL) meeting at Old Trafford against Nottingham Forest, ten Hag said, "We are aware we lost a striker, so I think we have to get a striker in, but it has to be the right one. The right one will bring quality to the team and not just be an addition to the squad because that only gives you problems. You know the criteria is high at Manchester United." ALSO READ: LIVERPOOL PULLS OFF A HEIST TO SIGN TOP TARGET CODY GAKPO; MANCHESTER UNITED FANS MIFFED

