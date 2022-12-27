Liverpool pulls off a heist to sign top target Cody Gakpo; Manchester United fans miffed

Dutch winger Cody Gakpo has done the unthinkable, as he has shunned away heavy interest from English giants Manchester United and joined its fierce rival Liverpool from PSV. While the Red Devils were believed to be in the driver's seat to get the deal done after the club board green-lit the move, it failed to come up with an official bid. At this moment, The Reds did not waste any time and submitted an official proposal that the Eredivisie giants accepted. At the same time, the Dutchman agreed to personal terms to seal his move to Anfield. As per reports, Gakpo will be signing a six-year deal with a guaranteed payment of £37 million, while he will be travelling to Liverpool in the coming days to complete his move.

Announcing the development, PSV said in a statement, "PSV and Liverpool have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently, where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the transfer completion." Although both clubs did not reveal the agreed transfer fee, PSV General Manager Marcel Brands attested that it would be a record transfer for the Eredivisie giants, around €45 million.

Gakpo, who began his youth career with PSV in 2007, made his senior debut with Jong PSV in 2016 and scored 17 goals in 26 appearances until 2019 before making his debut with PSV. Between 2017-22, he has netted 55 in 159 and has won four titles, including Eredivisie in 2017-18, while also winning the Dutch Footballer of the Year last season.

Gakpo's move to Liverpool would bolster its forward line-up that is currently plagued by the injuries of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. As for United, it will have to continue its hunt to find a replacement for Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last month. And now, with the Dutchman gone, it would turn its attention to another Portuguese winger Joao Felix from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, while the Red Devils fans were miffed on missing out on Gakpo.