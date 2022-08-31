Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles ahead of transfer window deadline; is Man United icon staying or leaving?

The summer transfer window is racing towards the September 1, 11 PM, deadline, and the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga will conclude soon. Will the Manchester United icon buy into Erik ten Hag's sporting project or will he find an escape route for a shot at Champions League glory?

However, the 37-year-old striker appears to be undeterred by what is being spoken about him in the media as he flashes a smile during training sessions at Carrington ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League clash against Leicester City.

All summer, reports indicated that Ronaldo is desperate to leave Manchester United, which went a fifth year without winning a trophy and missed out on Champions League qualification. The transfer window deadline striker at 11 pm on Thursday, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is running out of time to find a potential suitor. Also read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo a 'pain in the a***' in the dressing room? Former Man United teammate sheds light

Since July, Ronaldo's trusted agent Jorge Mendes has been scrambling across the transfer window, luring several top European clubs to sign the prolific striker. However, Mendes' efforts have not yielded much success as United has not received any serious offers for the Portugal talisman. This must come as a rude awakening for the legendary striker as he isn't familiar with the feeling of being snubbed.

Top clubs like Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid have rejected the idea of signing Ronaldo. The latest reports state that Mendes has initiated a conversation again with Chelsea, desperate to bring a striker onboard. Reports add that Sporting Lisbon and Napoli are two other teams that can provide a Champions League exit route to the 37-year-old.

Meanwhile, reports in England state there is a growing belief at United that Ronaldo will stay and buy into Erik ten Hag's revolution. According to The Sun, the Red Devils hierarchy is hoping the striker can see the ambition at Old Trafford to get back to the top, with key people believing he could make a dramatic U-turn. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Here's what 10 ex-players and pundits want Manchester United to do

Former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro, who joined United in a reported 70 million-pound deal, too hopes that Ronaldo stays at Old Trafford. "We are talking about one of the best players of all time," Casemiro said in an interview with ESPN Brasil. "He knows that I respect him a lot. I hope he stays with us, because he is a great player. He gives you a lot of goals, he is a winner, he is a leader. He is so important for us. We approached each other because of the language, too. Since the first day here, he has helped me with everything. He is helping me a lot. I really hope he stays with us."

The mood has reportedly changed following United's spending spree in the summer transfer market. On Tuesday, the Red Devils announced their fifth signing after agreeing on a deal with Ajax for sensational Brazilian winger Antony. And the squad, whose spirits have been lifted following a win against Liverpool and Southampton, looked upbeat in training at Carrington on Tuesday. Also read: Manchester United confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony; will the Brazilian spark Red Devils' revival?

