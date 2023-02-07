EPL 2022-23: How would the league table appear if Manchester City faces same point deduction as Juventus

The EPL has accused Manchester City of violating FFP regulations since 2009 as it is preparing for a trial. Meanwhile, here's how the EPL table would appear if City is docked the same points as Juventus.

Image credit: Getty

Reigning English champion Manchester City received a setback from the English Premier League (EPL) on Monday after the league accused it of violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations for the past few years, dating back to 2009. The club would now be undergoing a trial with an independent investigation board set up by the EPL. However, it must be admitted that City will have a big headache in the coming days, not to forget its on-field woes. Also, judging by the seriousness of the EPL, things will not get smooth for the club, and it would also take a long time before the sanctions are placed on it, or the matter is settled entirely. ALSO READ: Turkey earthquake - Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu found alive but injured

Image credit: Getty

Amidst this issue, the one apparent sanction that all expect if City is found guilty is the deduction of points. Italian giants Juventus suffered a similar fate last year after being docked 15 points in the Serie A for a similar FFP violation. Considering the same, here we present how the current EPL table would appear if the Cityzens faced the same points deduction.

Image credit: Getty

If City is debited with 15 points, it would instantly slip to the eighth place in the EPL table and contest alongside fellow rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, placed ninth and tenth, respectively. Meanwhile, City's demise would be of colossal advantage to current EPL table-topper Arsenal, which would be ahead by eight points to the eventual second-placed English giants and rival Manchester United. ALSO READ: Man City must be relegated if Premier League charges against them are proven, says former financial advisor

Image credit: Getty

In the meantime, the race for the European spots would be open, with the above-said clubs competing alongside Newcastle United (third), Tottenham Hotspur (fourth), Brighton and Hove Albion (fifth), Brentford (sixth) and Fulham (seventh). While City would be nine points behind a UEFA Champions League (UCL)-assuring fourth spot to Spurs, it would still fancy its chances to get that job done.

Image credit: Getty