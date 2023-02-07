Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Turkey earthquake: Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu found alive but injured

    Turkey earthquake: The latest natural calamity in the European nation has caused widespread disaster and damage. Meanwhile, former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu was one of the missing sportspersons found alive but injured.

    football Turkey earthquake: Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu found alive but injured-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    The Turkey earthquake on Monday rocked the entire world, as the 7.8 magnitudes struck disaster significantly in the European country. Consequently, the whole globe is sending out condolences for the damage done to life and property, besides praying for everyone’s safety, as they are ready to stand by the nation at this challenging time.

    Meanwhile, from a sporting perspective, while the Super Lig has been postponed in the wake of the earthquake, one footballer was missing. Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu of Ghana, who currently plays for Hatayspor, had been missing since the disaster struck, as he was feared trapped in the rubble by many.

    The earthquake in Turkey and Syria claimed over 2,500 lives while the rescue team looked out for him. While he was found trapped in the rubble, he has recovered in an injured state and is undergoing medical attention at a hospital. Hatayspor spokesperson Mustafa Ozat also confirmed the development, stating that another prominent club member was missing.

    “Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble,” Ozat told Radyo Gol. The 31-year-old has played for numerous top clubs, including Porto, Everton and Newcastle United. As for his club career, he has scored 23 goals in 249 competitive matches, besides netting nine from 65 for Ghana.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
