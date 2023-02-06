Man City must be relegated if Premier League charges against them are proven, says former financial advisor

Manchester City were charged on Monday with breaking the division's financial rules more than 100 times regarding sponsors and contracts across nine seasons.

Manchester City's former financial advisor believes the Premier League champions must be 'relegated' if allegations of violating financial regulations are true. The club was on Monday accused of violating the division's financial rules more than 100 times throughout nine seasons in relation to sponsors and contracts.

Also read: 'RIP Man City': Meme fest after club charged by Premier League for breaking financial rules over 100 times

Due to the allegations, City may lose points or be kicked out of the league. A former advisor to the club has now said that if the accusations are true, Pep Guardiola's team should be demoted to the Championship.

Stefan Borson tweeted, "Alarmist or not, the sheer extent of the PL charges are at a level that IF found proven, must lead to relegation."

In response to the tweet, Sportsmail's Nick Harris wrote, "Stefan is a former financial adviser to Man City, a Man City fan, a former banker, current lawyer, CEO & general counsel to a PLC dealing with allegations of historic accounting issues. Also well across FFP (Financial Fair Play) issues. So this is an interesting view."

Meanwhile, responding to a post that asked, "If we have the capability to rip apart the UEFA investigation, surely our '50 best lawyers in the world' can see this off? Or is it all about 'time bound' not coming into the equation?" City's former financial advisor Borson continued to say that the ultra-wealthy club would not have any financial advantage in fighting the allegations.

"Some of the charges look likely time barred unless deliberate concealment is proved. And yes 50 lawyers will fight hard but so will the PL's 50 lawyers. All the same firms/chambers/quality/reputations. City have no financial advantage at all in the level of lawyers available," he added.

In a statement, City noted, "The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

The allegations against City centre on revenue-related financial information, information on manager and player compensation, UEFA rules, profitability and sustainability, and cooperation with Premier League investigations.

A statement from the Premier League league said alleged breaches were committed from September 2009 to the 2017-18 season and will now be referred to an independent commission.

Also read: Man City's Haaland trolled after history-making Kane steals the show for Tottenham

The team is also accused of violating league rules that allow for the publication of "correct financial information that gives a truthful and fair perspective of the club's financial status" in "the utmost good faith."

If Man City is found guilty, it might be subject to several penalties, including expulsion or a reduction in points, albeit it might take years for the case to be resolved.

Man City won three Premier League championships, an FA Cup, and three Carabao Cups between the specified dates.