EPL 2022-23: 'It's a start for something new' - Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool's top-four rivals
EPL 2022-23: Liverpool will restart its season with a trip to Aston Villa. Lurking in the sixth spot, club boss Jurgen Klopp has warned its top-four rivals that it would stop at nothing, starting Boxing Day.
Image credit: Getty
Sixth-placed English giants Liverpool has not had the best season in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL), plagued mainly by injuries. However, the winter break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar allowed the club to get a breather and help some of its injured ones recover. As it restarts its quest on Boxing Day on Monday, it will be travelling to face 12th-placed Aston Villa and will be determined to get the three points to get its season back on track. Meanwhile, club head coach Jurgen Klopp has warned its top-four rivals that The Reds would be beginning something new and would stop at nothing to seal the top-four berth.
Image credit: Getty
Ahead of the match, Klopp said, "We have left a gap between us and much more exciting positions in the table. We have to chase. I saw good signs last night. I wasn't happy with everything. Our counter-press was pretty much non-existent, which I don't like. There is a lot to come. We don't think about the break anymore. It's a start for something new, building on the things we've done so far, and knowing and expecting that we can do better - starting on Boxing Day."
ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23, Matchday 17 preview and predictions - Top teams eye solid restart on Boxing Day
Image credit: Getty
"For the players who played in the World Cup, the whole year will be incredibly intense. That's tough. We will have to see how we deal with that and be cautious with the information we get. That made planning difficult for the next game because we were 100% clear about what we wanted to do against City. Then, you have to change at the last second. That's not cool, but it's the situation, and that might happen against Villa, so we need to be flexible," concluded Klopp, reports 90min.