EPL 2022-23: 'It's a start for something new' - Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool's top-four rivals

EPL 2022-23: Liverpool will restart its season with a trip to Aston Villa. Lurking in the sixth spot, club boss Jurgen Klopp has warned its top-four rivals that it would stop at nothing, starting Boxing Day.

Image credit: Getty

Sixth-placed English giants Liverpool has not had the best season in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL), plagued mainly by injuries. However, the winter break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar allowed the club to get a breather and help some of its injured ones recover. As it restarts its quest on Boxing Day on Monday, it will be travelling to face 12th-placed Aston Villa and will be determined to get the three points to get its season back on track. Meanwhile, club head coach Jurgen Klopp has warned its top-four rivals that The Reds would be beginning something new and would stop at nothing to seal the top-four berth.

Image credit: Getty

Ahead of the match, Klopp said, "We have left a gap between us and much more exciting positions in the table. We have to chase. I saw good signs last night. I wasn't happy with everything. Our counter-press was pretty much non-existent, which I don't like. There is a lot to come. We don't think about the break anymore. It's a start for something new, building on the things we've done so far, and knowing and expecting that we can do better - starting on Boxing Day." ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23, Matchday 17 preview and predictions - Top teams eye solid restart on Boxing Day

Image credit: Getty