Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag comments

Manchester United defeated Southampton away from home 1-0 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced late again. Consequently, Erik ten Hag commented if Ronnie played his last game for the club.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It was another fruitful day out for English giants Manchester United. It defeated Southampton away from home 1-0 in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23, with Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes scoring in the second half, following a swift assist from Diogo Dalot. Soon after his goal, his Portuguese teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced into the side, but he could not add anything extra to the match, as the visitors took home the three points. Fans wondered if Ronnie had played his last game for the club after the game. On the same note, head coach Erik ten Hag did not rule out the Portuguese leaving.

Ronaldo had handed a transfer request a couple of months back but has failed to attract a club genuinely interested in him, given that he is 37. With United not playing in the UEFA Champions League (UEL) this year, the Portuguese is determined to keep playing at the top level. With the transfer market shutting down on Thursday, Ronaldo will be desperate to see himself out of the club. ALSO READ: Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Fixtures - Dates, where to watch in India, time, full schedule and more

After Saturday’s win, ten Hag was asked if Ronaldo would stay, to which he told BT Sport, “I cannot say that. We plan with him, and we stick to the plan. We will strike if a good player is available because we want to strengthen the squad. We will be alert until the last second of the window.”

