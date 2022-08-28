Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag comments

    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 4:19 PM IST

    Manchester United defeated Southampton away from home 1-0 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced late again. Consequently, Erik ten Hag commented if Ronnie played his last game for the club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It was another fruitful day out for English giants Manchester United. It defeated Southampton away from home 1-0 in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23, with Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes scoring in the second half, following a swift assist from Diogo Dalot. Soon after his goal, his Portuguese teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced into the side, but he could not add anything extra to the match, as the visitors took home the three points. Fans wondered if Ronnie had played his last game for the club after the game. On the same note, head coach Erik ten Hag did not rule out the Portuguese leaving.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo had handed a transfer request a couple of months back but has failed to attract a club genuinely interested in him, given that he is 37. With United not playing in the UEFA Champions League (UEL) this year, the Portuguese is determined to keep playing at the top level. With the transfer market shutting down on Thursday, Ronaldo will be desperate to see himself out of the club.

    ALSO READ: Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Fixtures - Dates, where to watch in India, time, full schedule and more

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After Saturday’s win, ten Hag was asked if Ronaldo would stay, to which he told BT Sport, “I cannot say that. We plan with him, and we stick to the plan. We will strike if a good player is available because we want to strengthen the squad. We will be alert until the last second of the window.”

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While reports also suggest that Ronaldo’s boyhood club Sporting Lisbon is considering signing him, it would be challenging for the club to afford his wages unless he agrees to a pay cut. “Ronaldo is a Manchester United player, and I think he will continue to be,” said Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, when, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed

    World Cadet Judo Championship Judoka Linthoi Chanambam who beat up boys while growing up in Manipur eyes Olympic gold medal snt

    Judoka Linthoi reveals beating up boys while growing up in Manipur; aims to clinch Olympic gold

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month SNT

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month

    football Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Fixtures: Dates, where to watch in India, times, full schedule and more SNT

    Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Fixtures: Dates, where to watch in India, time, full schedule and more

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Pakistan players to sport black armbands during match against India to support flood victims-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Pakistan players to sport black armbands; here's why

    Exclusive: Kannada star Raghu Shivamogga talks about South movies making waves in Bollywood and more RBA

    Exclusive: Kannada star Raghu Shivamogga talks about South movies making waves in Bollywood and more

    Noida's Supertech twin towers' 9-year-old battle comes to end with demolition: Watch video AJR

    Noida's Supertech twin towers fall; 9-year-old battle ends in demolition (WATCH)

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's song 'Maja Mare Mein Turba Gahanwa' song goes VIRAL (WATCH) RBA

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's song 'Maja Mare Mein Turba Gahanwa' song goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    'No deviation...': Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech on Supreme Court order AJR

    'No deviation...': Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech on Supreme Court order

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon