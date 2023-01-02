EPL 2022-23: 'Concerned that Chelsea didn't deserve the win' - Potter on Nottingham draw

EPL 2022-23: Chelsea continues its shaky start under Graham Potter, settling for a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Meanwhile, the club boss is increasingly concerned by his side's lack of performance.

English giants Chelsea can have a better season. On Sunday, it travelled to take on a relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, only to settle for a 1-1 draw. While Raheem Sterling put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute, Serge Aurier drew the equaliser in the 63rd through Willy Boly's assist. The upset has put The Blues in the eighth spot. Meanwhile, Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has admitted that his boys could have been better in the second half, besides lacking pace and energy, while he has grown concerned by his side's inability to pull off a success.

Taking to the media after the stalemate, Potter voiced, "Hard earned point, against a team that is set up well, they put us under pressure second half. Our performance level wasn't good enough to take the three points. We didn't move the ball fast enough, not enough movement. But, it would've been unfair to take the three points." ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'TOTTENHAM DOESN'T HAVE MANY CREATIVE PLAYERS IN THE TEAM' - CONTE AFTER LOSS TO VILLA

"When the game became more out of control, we suffered with the duels and struggled to deal with that aspect. It's a tough game, Forest played a good game, but we're disappointed with our performance over the 90 minutes and concerned we didn't deserve the win," added Potter, reports 90min.

