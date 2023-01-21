Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dani Alves arrested in Barcelona for sexual assault allegation; Pumas UNAM terminates contract

    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    Dani Alves is the latest footballer to have been landed in the soup for sexual assault allegations, as he was arrested in Barcelona on Friday night. Meanwhile, Pumas Unam has terminated the deal with the Brazilian.

    Image credit: Getty

    Veteran Brazilian defender Dani Alves could be the latest intruder in the infamous list of footballers charged with sexual assault. On Friday night, he was arrested in Barcelona by the police, as he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the restroom of a nightclub. He gave his statement to Mossos d'Esquadra police before the public prosecutor's office urged the Brazilian to be detained and barred from being granted bail. In the meantime, Spanish news agency EFE has reported that an application, along with a private prosecution by the woman involved, would be put into an investigation to decide whether Alves stays in jail while the investigations are underway.

    Image credit: Getty

    Alves, a former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) alumni, joined Pumas UNAM of Mexico last season. Reports say that the alleged incident took place last December 30 evening. Meanwhile, a video received by Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 showed the Brazilian denying the allegations of having assaulted her.

    Image credit: Getty

    In the meantime, Pumas UNAM has terminated the contract with Alves in the wake of the allegations against him. The club sent out a crisp statement following discussions with club president Leopoldo Silva and a media briefing. He played 13 games for the side in Liga MX, where the club struggles at the 16th spot.

