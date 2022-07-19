Atletico Madrid turn down opportunity to sign Ronaldo; say 'not economically viable'

On Monday, Spanish outlet Diario AS reported that Atletico boss Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and wants to bring him to Madrid.

A day after reports suggested that Atletico Madrid was considering signing iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo, it is now said that Diego Simeone's team have turned down the opportunity to rope in the Manchester United icon. The 37-year-old had earlier this month reportedly made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer and play Champions League football. Also read: Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid: Has Man United star convinced Diego Simeone to sign him?

The Portuguese icon's super-agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly spoken to Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Napoli and Bayern Munich, but they have all decided against signing Ronaldo. Also read: Is Ronaldo joining Sporting Lisbon? Man United star gives one word response

On Monday, Spanish outlet Diario AS reported that Atletico boss Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of Ronaldo and wants to bring him to Madrid. The 52-year-old sees the Portugal talisman as 'number 1' or a serial winner and would love to add him to his team's arsenal. The report added that the striker had convinced Simeone to sign him during the transfer window as Ronaldo's representatives held discussions with the Argentine boss and persuaded him to bring the iconic player back to La Liga.

However, Rojoblanco has become the latest team to reject a move for the galactico, citing financial reasons for their decision. "'It is not economically viable', they insist over and over again at Atletico when Cristiano Ronaldo's name comes to the fore," reports Marca. Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

"The drowning rojiblancos' accounts could not afford a very high wage like that of the Portuguese, as well as pay a transfer fee to Manchester United, a club with which he has a valid contract. That is the reality," the report added.

The report also notes that the rumours, which shocked the football world after Ronaldo's historical allegiance to neighbours and arch-rivals Real Madrid, came from the United striker himself. The story is "something fed from the Portuguese's environment and something that, from minute one, has been denied in the offices of the main floor of the Metropolitano," Marca explains.

Even Juventus, in the meantime, apparently had inquiries for a comeback. The options that are still available include the Milan squads, Sevilla, Ajax, and FC Porto, none of which would appear likely. Ronaldo dismissed one suggestion this past weekend, a return to Sporting Lisbon on loan, as "fake" news.

