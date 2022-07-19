Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atletico Madrid turn down opportunity to sign Ronaldo; say 'not economically viable'

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    On Monday, Spanish outlet Diario AS reported that Atletico boss Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and wants to bring him to Madrid.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A day after reports suggested that Atletico Madrid was considering signing iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo, it is now said that Diego Simeone's team have turned down the opportunity to rope in the Manchester United icon. The 37-year-old had earlier this month reportedly made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer and play Champions League football.

    Also read: Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid: Has Man United star convinced Diego Simeone to sign him?

    Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

    The Portuguese icon's super-agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly spoken to Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Napoli and Bayern Munich, but they have all decided against signing Ronaldo.

    Also read: Is Ronaldo joining Sporting Lisbon? Man United star gives one word response

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Monday, Spanish outlet Diario AS reported that Atletico boss Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of Ronaldo and wants to bring him to Madrid. The 52-year-old sees the Portugal talisman as 'number 1' or a serial winner and would love to add him to his team's arsenal. The report added that the striker had convinced Simeone to sign him during the transfer window as Ronaldo's representatives held discussions with the Argentine boss and persuaded him to bring the iconic player back to La Liga.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    However, Rojoblanco has become the latest team to reject a move for the galactico, citing financial reasons for their decision. "'It is not economically viable', they insist over and over again at Atletico when Cristiano Ronaldo's name comes to the fore," reports Marca.

    Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    "The drowning rojiblancos' accounts could not afford a very high wage like that of the Portuguese, as well as pay a transfer fee to Manchester United, a club with which he has a valid contract. That is the reality," the report added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The report also notes that the rumours, which shocked the football world after Ronaldo's historical allegiance to neighbours and arch-rivals Real Madrid, came from the United striker himself. The story is "something fed from the Portuguese's environment and something that, from minute one, has been denied in the offices of the main floor of the Metropolitano," Marca explains.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Even Juventus, in the meantime, apparently had inquiries for a comeback. The options that are still available include the Milan squads, Sevilla, Ajax, and FC Porto, none of which would appear likely. Ronaldo dismissed one suggestion this past weekend, a return to Sporting Lisbon on loan, as "fake" news.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    United are remaining steadfast in their assertion that the Portuguese legend is not for sale, with manager Erik ten Hag even hinting yesterday that the Red Devils are thinking about triggering an extension in his contract that would keep him at the club until 2024 as the situation for him becomes more and more desperate and humiliating.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ligue1 PSG unveil away kit for 2022-23; fans celebrate homage to Parc des Princes stadium snt

    PSG unveil away kit for 2022-23; fans celebrate homage to Parc des Princes stadium

    Sunil Gavaskar willing to help Virat Kohli; all he need is 20 minutes with the out-of-form icon snt

    Gavaskar willing to help Virat Kohli; all he need is 20 minutes with the out-of-form icon

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah Ball of the Century moment reminds fans of Shane Warne (WATCH)-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah's 'Ball of the Century' moment (WATCH)

    Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

    Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

    ind vs eng 2022 Hardik Pandya states 4-wicket haul against England in T20s was a confidence booster snt

    Hardik Pandya states 4-wicket haul against England in T20s was a confidence booster

    Recent Stories

    Amazon sues 10,000 Facebook group admins over fake reviews - adt

    Amazon sues 10,000 Facebook group admins over fake reviews

    Fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for his fashion draw comparisons with Ranveer Singh drb

    Fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for his fashion; draw comparisons with Ranveer Singh

    Bihar man stabbed 6 times for watching Nupur Sharma s video gcw

    Bihar man stabbed 6 times for watching Nupur Sharma's video

    football ligue1 PSG unveil away kit for 2022-23; fans celebrate homage to Parc des Princes stadium snt

    PSG unveil away kit for 2022-23; fans celebrate homage to Parc des Princes stadium

    Rishabh Pant is someone who is not afraid to play his game - Arun Lal-ayh

    'Rishabh Pant is someone who is not afraid to play his game' - Arun Lal

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon