Cristiano Ronaldo fined and handed 2-game EPL ban; offered contract by a non-league club

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 6:31 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United. Meanwhile, he has been fined by the EPL and handed a two-match ban, while a non-league club has offered him a contract with a hilarious wage.

    Image credit: Getty

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is done and dusted with English giants Manchester United after the club mutually terminated his contract on Tuesday. As he hunts for a new club, he has received a setback in the English Premier League, as he has been handed a two-match ban in the tournament following an incident at Goodison Park in Liverpool in April. He had smashed a fan’s phone following United’s 0-1 loss. Besides the ban, the Football Association (FA) has also fined him £50,000 for the incident. Thus, he would miss the opening two contests if the Portuguese joins an EPL club, reports 90min.

    Image credit: Getty

    Earlier, commenting on the incident, Ronaldo had issued an apology on social media, composing, It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.”

    ALSO READ: Is Newcastle United eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo after his Manchester United ouster?

    Image credit: Getty

    “I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship,” Ronaldo had added. Later, the supporter and her mother declined the invitation to Old Trafford by the Portuguese.

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, as far as Ronaldo’s hunt for a new club is concerned, Newcastle United has turned down the offer. At the same time, Chelsea is rumoured to be in the race alongside Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr. In the meantime, he has been offered a contract by 14th-tier English club AFC Crewe of the Crewe and District League Premier Division, offering him a hilarious wage of £ 35 per week.

    ALSO READ: 'Make United great again' - Supporters gladdened as Glazers explore potential Man United sale

    Image credit: Getty

    “We can confirm that the club has made an official approach to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano on a one-year deal. Should Cristiano accept the offer, he would become AFC Crewe’s highest-paid player, taking home £35 per week,” announced Crewe on Twitter. However, it can be nearly assured that any such move on the Portuguese’s part is implausible.

