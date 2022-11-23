Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Newcastle United eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo after his Manchester United ouster?

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 4:14 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is done and dusted with his second spell at Manchester United. As he hunts for a new club, he has been linked to a move to Newcastle United. But is the club indeed eyeing him?

    Image credit: Getty

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has exited English giants Manchester United on a sour note following his combustive interview with famed football journalist Piers Morgan on TalkTV. On Tuesday, the club terminated his contract with mutual agreement, as he officially became a free agent. Now that he is in the hunt for a new club, early reports have suggested that fellow English giants Chelsea is in the race, along with rising force Newcastle United. Both clubs have substantial financial backing and can afford the Portuguese. However, are either of the clubs eyeing Ronaldo, especially Newcastle? Currently, it seems to be different.

    Image credit: Getty

    As per 90min, Ronaldo’s representatives met Newcastle a few days back to potentially discuss a move if Ronaldo left United. However, the Magpies informed them that they did not intend to make a move for him and would not be offered a deal. While the club wants to explore attacking options in January, the Portuguese is not in the plans.

    ALSO READ: 'Make United great again' - Supporters gladdened as Glazers explore potential Man United sale

    Image credit: Getty

    Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe recently spoke on the issue and said, “We’re trying to provide long-term growth. We’ve got a longer-term vision. We have quite an ageing squad, so we probably need to invest in more young players. That’s probably a big part of our progression. We need to get the average age down, so it might not be a signing we would necessarily look to make - but not underestimate the player’s quality.”

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs AUS, France vs Australia: Lucas Hernandez ruled out with anterior cruciate ligament injury-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs AUS: Lucas Hernandez ruled out with anterior cruciate ligament injury

    football Make United great again: Supporters gladdened as Glazers explore potential Manchestrer United sale-ayh

    'Make United great again': Supporters gladdened as Glazers explore potential Man United sale

    football 51 goals & counting Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry's French record in Qatar World Cup 2022 clash against Australia snt

    51 goals & counting! Giroud equals Thierry Henry's French record in World Cup 2022 clash against Australia

    Football frenzy turns violent in Kerala; fans clash with police during roadshow

    Football frenzy turns violent in Kerala; fans clash with police during roadshow

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United part ways: Fans recall Peter Drury poetic commentary on his Old Trafford return snt

    Ronaldo, Man United part ways: Fans reminisce Peter Drury's poetic commentary on his Old Trafford return

    Recent Stories

    Thanksgiving 2022 Recipe: Easy classic roast Turkey with Rosemary Sauce RBA

    Thanksgiving 2022 Recipe: Easy classic roast Turkey with Rosemary Sauce

    Gujarat Election 2022 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mocks Rahul Gandhi, calls him Saddam Hussein AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mocks Rahul Gandhi, calls him 'Saddam Hussein'

    PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Govt intends to provide each account holder Rs 10,000; check details - adt

    PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Govt intends to provide each account holder Rs 10,000; check details

    Exclusive interview with actor Anupam Kher on Uunchai 2022 success, films and more

    Exclusive Interview: The reinvention of Anupam Kher

    Planning to join gym during winter? Here are some 'Dos and Don'ts' for beginners

    Planning to join gym during winter? Here are some 'Dos and Don'ts' for beginners

    Recent Videos

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon