    'Make United great again': Supporters gladdened as Glazers explore potential Man United sale

    Manchester United parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday evening. Just hours later, the club also released a statement on the owners, Glazers, considering a potential sale of the club.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United headlined on Tuesday even as the FIFA World Cup 2022 is up and running in Qatar. On Tuesday evening, the club confirmed that it had parted ways with sensational Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo after his controversial and explosive interview with noted football journalist Piers Morgan on TalkTV. The club confirmed that it had terminated Ronaldo's contract with mutual agreement, while it was also revealed that there was no payout for the Portuguese. Also, Tuesday night, United later confirmed that its owners, the Glazers, were considering outside investment into the club, including a potential complete sale of the Red Devils.

    The statement from United read, "Manchester United plc announces today that the Company's Board of Directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially."

    ALSO READ: Ronaldo, Man United part ways - Fans reminisce Peter Drury's poetic commentary on his Old Trafford return

    "As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company. This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment and expansion of the club's commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club's men's, women's and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders," added the statement.

    The Glazers added, "The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. As we seek to continue building on the Club's history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives."

    ALSO READ: 'Siuuu later Ronaldo': Man United fans go berserk after club terminates icon's contract by mutual consent

    We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future. Throughout this process, we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders," concluded the Glazers.

    The statement also confirmed that Raine Group would be facilitating as financial advisers for United at this time. The firm was also responsible for stimulating the sale of fellow English giants Chelsea this year from Roman Abramovich to Todd Boehly. The Glazers have owned the club since 2005, primarily financed through loans taken against the club's assets, while fans were highly against this ownership.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
