What makes Marcus Rashford a goal-scoring machine right now? Roy Keane explains

Marcus Rashford continued his flawless goal-scoring form, scoring during the 2022-23 EFL Cup semis opening leg for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Roy Keane has explained what makes him a "machine" right now.

English striker Marcus Rashford has been in the form of his life of late, as he has been on a goal-scoring spree for English giants Manchester United. He was one of the scorers again on Wednesday, during the opening leg of the semis of the EFL Cup 2022-23 away to Nottingham Forest, which the visitors won 3-0, nearly sealing its place in the final before the return leg next week. Consequently, it was his 18th goal of the season, as he is second to Man City's Erling Haaland (31) among the top goal-scorers for the season in English football, while it was also his tenth goal in as many games.

As fans wonder what makes Rashford a goal-scoring machine, former United skipper and pundit Roy Keane explained, "We were pitch-side when the players came out, and he looked lean. You wouldn't want to be up against him – all the best. He looks like a lean, fighting machine. Sometimes it's about confidence – there is where he's peaking now."

"He's [Rashford] played many games for United and giant games for England in the last few years. Sometimes the penny drops for a player in decision-making and putting the ball in the back of the net. And, they've [United] needed him. The question mark I've had over Marcus in the last few years is, has he got that personality to step up to the plate?" Keane wondered while interacting with Sky Sports.

Linking Rashford's performance to Cristiano Ronaldo's exit, Keane reported, "When a player leaves the club, the responsibility goes onto another player. He's 25, not a child. Sometimes, you can be ready for that when the timing is right. He doesn't get the niggly injuries anymore with his groin. He seems to have cleared it up."

