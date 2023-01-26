Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EFL Cup 2022-23: ETH still critical of United despite convincing Forest win virtually assures Final berth

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Manchester United pounded Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the opening leg of the semi-final away from home on Wednesday. However, Erik ten Hag was still critical of his side's howlers that could have cost the game.

    football EFL Cup 2022-23: ETH Erik ten Hag still critical of Manchester United despite convincing Nottingham Forest win virtually assures of Final berth-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United looks on course for a tournament final, as it thumped Nottingham Forest in the opening leg of the 2022-23 EFL Cup semis away from home on Wednesday. The visitors won 3-0, thanks to strikes from Marcus Rashford (sixth), Wout Weghorst (45th) and Bruno Fernandes (89th). However, the hosts did come up with some promising chances, with a goal even being ruled off-side. Although the Red Devils already have a foot at the Final door, they will still have obligations to do in the return leg at Old Trafford next week. Meanwhile, United head coach Erik ten Hag was still critical of his side's mistakes, which could have changed the course of the contest.

    Uttering to Sky Sports after the conquest, ten Hag cited, "There was one moment that could have changed the game. That is where we need to improve. They changed the system, and we didn't anticipate that. It cannot happen. If [we] want to be top, we still have to learn and improve."

    ALSO READ: Who is Cristobal Martell, Messi's lawyer now hired to defend Dani Alves in sexual assault case?

    "These moments can't happen. We almost let them come [back in] the game. We can't allow an opponent to get back when we started so well. We need to avoid that. I think in the second half, we were much more composed, and we tracked them. It was much better," added ten Hag.

    Reverberating ten Hag's statement was Weghorst, who scored his maiden goal for the club, as he recorded, "We didn't have the control as we wanted, and [it] made it too up and down after. We were lucky their goal was disallowed. We were not happy with how we had played in the first half. The [goal] at the end made it even better. It's a great result for us tonight. Let's finish it next week."

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hockey World Cup 2023, 9th-16th classification LIVE Round-up: South Africa, Malaysia, Wales, France, Chile, Argentina, India, Japan-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, 9th-16th classification LIVE: South Africa dominates Malaysia 6-3

    Womens Premier League, WPL 2023: This marks the start of an era - Overseas cricketers excited as tournament takes shape-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'This marks the start of an era' - Overseas cricketers excited as tournament takes shape

    Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs JPN: Amid possible worst-ever placing, India takes on Asian champion Japan-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Amid possible worst-ever placing, India takes on Asian champion Japan

    football ISL 2022-23: Time running out for East Bengal FC for playoffs as they take on FC Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: Time running out for East Bengal FC for playoffs as they take on FC Goa

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Outrage after spectator shows Russia's 'Z' war symbol during Rublev vs Djokovic clash snt

    Australian Open 2023: Outrage after spectator shows Russia's 'Z' war symbol during Rublev vs Djokovic clash

    Recent Stories

    Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park falls ill; undergoing kidney treatment AJR

    Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park falls ill; undergoing kidney treatment

    iNCOVACC India s first nasal COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched gcw

    iNCOVACC: India's first nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched; Know price, availability, other details

    German software giant SAP to lay off 3000 employees to strengthen core business gcw

    German software giant SAP to lay off 3,000 employees to 'strengthen core business'

    Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program - adt

    Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath' vma

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath'

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon