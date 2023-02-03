Can Darwin Nunez replicate Luis Suarez's legacy with Liverpool? Here's what he feels

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 2:34 PM IST

    Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez last summer amid a lot of hype. However, the hype wore down quickly due to the lack of impact from the Uruguayan. Meanwhile, he has stated that he wants to replicate Luis Suarez's legacy at Anfield.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Liverpool came up with a top signing last summer when it roped in Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica. While there was massive hype regarding his signing, as he was known for his lethal striking abilities, the amusement instantly wore out as he struggled to make an impact at Anfield and has been struggling to make a consistent influence even so far. However, the Uruguayan is refusing to give up so easily on his stint with The Reds. At the same time, he is eager to replicate the same success as his former Uruguayan teammate Luis Suarez had at Anfield.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Uttering to Sky Sports, Nunez declared, "Obviously, I still have many things to work on, for example, my finishing. But I think the same thing is happening to me as to Suarez. In his second year, he tore it up. Something similar happened to me already at Benfica. The first year went very badly for me, and in the second, I exploded. Here, I think the same thing is happening. I hope next season will be like that. I'll put my best forward, and hopefully, I'll get a bit of luck."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Of course, it's always helpful to speak with Suarez. For me, he is an idol. He is a great example. In the national team, I now have a much better relationship with him. We are always talking, and he is always giving me advice. I always try to keep in touch with him. I asked him many questions because he was at this club and had much more experience than me. He is important in giving me advice and explaining things to me," concluded Nunez, having scored just ten goals in 25 contests across tournaments with Liverpool.

    Video Icon