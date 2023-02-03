Can Darwin Nunez replicate Luis Suarez's legacy with Liverpool? Here's what he feels

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez last summer amid a lot of hype. However, the hype wore down quickly due to the lack of impact from the Uruguayan. Meanwhile, he has stated that he wants to replicate Luis Suarez's legacy at Anfield.

English giants Liverpool came up with a top signing last summer when it roped in Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica. While there was massive hype regarding his signing, as he was known for his lethal striking abilities, the amusement instantly wore out as he struggled to make an impact at Anfield and has been struggling to make a consistent influence even so far. However, the Uruguayan is refusing to give up so easily on his stint with The Reds. At the same time, he is eager to replicate the same success as his former Uruguayan teammate Luis Suarez had at Anfield.

Uttering to Sky Sports, Nunez declared, "Obviously, I still have many things to work on, for example, my finishing. But I think the same thing is happening to me as to Suarez. In his second year, he tore it up. Something similar happened to me already at Benfica. The first year went very badly for me, and in the second, I exploded. Here, I think the same thing is happening. I hope next season will be like that. I'll put my best forward, and hopefully, I'll get a bit of luck."

