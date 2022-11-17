Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can Cristiano Ronaldo join A-League? Here's what APL CEO Danny Townsend says

    Cristiano Ronaldo's career at Manchester United might be done and dusted following his brutal interview against the club. Meanwhile, A-League could be eyeing him, and here's what APL CEO Danny Townsend has to say.

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo did the unthinkable as he sat in an ignitable interview with well-known football journalist Piers Morgan on TalkTV, where he spoke against his current club Manchester United. He talked about how he feels disrespected by the club and even lashed out at the head coach Erik ten Hag, affirming that he did not respect him since he did not reciprocate him, besides pointing out numerous problems with the club management and the board. While it seems his days at Old Trafford are now numbered and his second spell with United is seemingly over, he could be on his way to Australia for the A-League.

    On the same note, Australian Professional Leagues CEO Danny Townsend talked about reaching out to Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes. "We haven't been in Nani's ear, but we've certainly registered our interest in bringing [Ronaldo] to Australia. It's a long shot, but we certainly have a proposition here in Australia for him to consider. We're in dialogue, and we'll see where that goes," he conveyed to SportFM.

    ALSO READ: Is wedding on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Portugal icon gives ultimate response

    Ronaldo was critical at targeting United owners, the Glazers, and some senior officials, proclaiming that they were hell-bent on pushing him out of the club earlier this summer. He has also been linked to a move back to Portugal with his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon. He has also been targeted by a Major League Soccer (MLS) club in the United States of America (USA), mainly by David Beckham-owner Inter Miami. As for Australia, his grandparents stay in the country, which could influence him to consider moving to Down Under, feels Townsend.

