Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tite lashes out at Tunisia players attempting harsh tackles on Neymar to take him out

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    Brazil faced off against Tunisia in Paris in a friendly Tuesday night. While the Brazilians won 5-1, the Tunisians attempted severe challenges and tackles on Neymar, irking boss Tite.

    Image credit: Getty

    Brazil played its final international warm-up game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, as it faced off against Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The Brazilians were on top form, hammering five against the Tunisians and winning the tie comfortably 5-1, leading 4-1 at half-time. The scorers for Samba happened to be Raphinha (11), Richarlison (19), Neymar (29), Raphinha (40) and Pedro (74). While Montassar Talbi (18) scored the only consolation for the Eagles of Carthage, Dylan Bronn's red card was a severe setback for them as he tried to bring down Neymar, irking Brazilian head coach Tite.

    Image credit: Getty

    Emitting to the media following the success, Tite said, "We were in an atmosphere where most of the fans were from Tunisia. I tried to locate our fans at some points, but they diluted. It has created an atmosphere of competitive play. The game on the pitch – we knew it would be competitive and loyal, but I didn't imagine the move that happened to Neymar. It's a move to take a player out of the World Cup."

    ALSO READ: Brazil fans believe Vinicius Jr. and his 'idol' Neymar can lead country to long-awaited World Cup glory

    Image credit: Getty

    "We try to make two friendlies with teams in the World Cup because the demand is very high, physical, technical and mental. Tunisia had seven games unbeaten. The competitive spirit doesn't allow you to play a friendly that doesn't have an emotional clash, so we wanted to prepare, and we were going to take that risk, yes. But, it's what we decided," added Tite, reports FotMob.

    Image credit: Getty

    Brazil remains on a 15-match undefeated streak and would be heading into the World Cup on a confident note. It would be desperate to win the world champions for a record-extending sixth time. At the same time, despite being a winter event in Qatar, the humid conditions would favour the Sambas, making them a firm favourite.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I preview: Death bowling remains India most significant concern against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram T20I: Death bowling remains India's most significant concern

    ioc ioa meet olympic hero Abhinav Bindra proposes 5-point guideline to propel India's mission of becoming a sporting nation snt

    Abhinav Bindra proposes 5-point guideline to propel India's mission of becoming a sporting nation

    football EPL 2022-23, Arsenal vs Tottenham: Fans overjoyed as Saka hits sublime form ahead of crucial North London derby snt

    EPL 2022-23, Arsenal vs Tottenham: Fans overjoyed as Saka hits sublime form ahead of North London derby

    Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen accuses Grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating-ayh

    Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen accuses Grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating

    football Brazil fans believe Vinicius Jr and his 'idol' Neymar can lead country to long-awaited World Cup 2022 qatar glory snt

    Brazil fans believe Vinicius Jr. and his 'idol' Neymar can lead country to long-awaited World Cup glory

    Recent Stories

    Taj Mahal most popular ticketed ASI site for domestic travellers in 2021-22: Govt report - adt

    Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic travellers in 2021–2022: Govt report

    WhatsApp fixes critical bug in latest version ask users to update immediately here is why you should do it gcw

    Alert! WhatsApp fixes critical bug in latest version; ask users to update immediately

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

    Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi sends message of hope after marking 100th win for Argentina against jamaica snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi sends message of hope after marking 100th win for Argentina

    Recent Videos

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; Police suspect prank

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Working on getting better at defending targets - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Working on getting better at defending targets' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produces royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produce royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants

    Video Icon
    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon