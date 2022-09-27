Brazil fans believe Vinicius Jr. and his 'idol' Neymar can lead country to long-awaited World Cup glory

Brazil's young sensation Vinicius Jr. has lauded icon Neymar as his 'idol', sparking a massive chain of reaction among fans who believe the duo and the rest of the squad stand a strong chance of bagging the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

With less than two months left for football's most grandeur showpiece event, the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, fans are bracing themselves up to support their country in what is expected to be a close contest this time around. And supporters of the Brazil national team recently showcased their excitement when sensational young star Vinicius Junior hailed his compatriot and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar as his 'idol'.

Vinicius Junior is progressively becoming a regular in the Brazilian national football team. The Real Madrid star has had a solid start to his 2022-23 season, having scored five goals and raking four assists in nine games, and was also part of Selecao's starting XI against Ghana.

Neymar, who featured in Brazil's 3-0 win over Ghana on September 24, was also a standout performer. The PSG forward, who has had a sensational start to the 2022-23 campaign, contributed with two assists landing Brazil an emphatic victory in their last game before the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Vinicius Junior tweeted his gratitude for the former Barcelona player, as the Real Madrid star uploaded a photo from their most recent outing together and added a sentimental remark. "Dream and do! 😍 my idol @neymarjr 🤍" wrote the left-winger in a tweet that has sparked massive excitement among fans, with most predicting that the duo are ready to lead the country to yet another World Cup glory this year.

Vinicius has played for Brazil in 15 games so far, recording one goal. On the other hand, the PSG star has participated in a staggering 120 matches for his nation, scoring 74 goals and providing 55 assists. The PSG No. 10 is presently his nation's second-leading goalscorer, trailing only Pele (77 goals).

Here's a look at how Brazil fans reacted to Vinicius Junior's recent appreciation tweet towards his 'idol' Neymar: