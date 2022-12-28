Arsenal preparing to immortalise Arsene Wenger with his statue 'as early as 2023'

Arsenal will forever be grateful to Arsene Wenger for making the club a powerhouse in English football. To honour his legacy at the club, the Gunners are preparing to immortalise him with his statue by 2023.

English giants Arsenal is on a roll in the ongoing season, as it remains atop the table and looks on course to win its 14th Top Flight/English Premier League (EPL) title. It would be its first in almost a couple of decades, thanks to its reigning head coach Mikel Arteta, who has been guiding the side efficiently so far. However, when it comes to the Gunners, the one name that does strike everyone's mind is their legendary former manager Arsene Wenger, who transformed the side into a powerhouse in his 22-year stint at the Emirates Stadium. It also includes his so-called 'Invincible' season in 2003-04, where his side was unbeaten throughout the EPL season.

Having won 17 titles in London, including three EPLs, Wenger deserves to be immortalised, and that's precisely what Arsenal has in plan. The club plans to erect a statue for the Frenchman soon, which could come as early as next year, reports the Daily Mail. On Monday, since leaving the club in 2018, Wenger returned to the Emirates Stadium to watch his old side in action for the first time, as it trumped fellow Londoner West Ham United 3-1. ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - ERIK TEN HAG UNSATISFIED DESPITE MAN UNITED'S COMMANDING 3-0 SUCCESS OVER NOTTINGHAM; HERE'S WHY

Currently, Arsenal already has figures of Herbert Chapman, Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry across the ground, and it is incumbent that Wenger follows them. The Frenchman also witnessed the Gunners' transition from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium, besides seeing them off during their debt phase after being forced to sell top players yearly.

