EPL 2022-23: Erik ten Hag unsatisfied despite Man United's commanding 3-0 success over Nottingham; here's why

English giants Manchester United appeared to be on a roll as it hammered a relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday during their English Premier League (EPL) encounter. It all began with Marcus Rashford's opener in the 19th minute, followed by Anthony Martial's second three minutes later before Fred tripled it with his winner in the 87th. While the visitors barely came up with any attack, its only promising chance that resulted in a goal was ruled out off-side by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). At the same time, the hosts produced events aplenty, with some of it gone pegging. Meanwhile, the Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag, was still unpleased, especially with the wasted opportunities.

Talking to Amazon Prime Video after the conquest, ten Hag recorded, "It's what I said in the dressing room. We have to score more goals. We created many chances, and it took us until just before the end to achieve the third goal. We need to finish this game at an earlier moment. We had two excellent chances to finish the game just after half-time."

ALSO READ: Andrew Robertson becomes EPL's all-time best defender with record-breaking assists

"Life would be easier. There are many games to come. You can then save energy [by scoring the third goal], and it is better for everyone, but also the progress of the team. We need to be more clinical. We have players who can score. You can see Martial and Rashford are goalscorers; Bruno Fernandes scores goals. We have a lot of players who can score, but we have to be ruthless," added ten Hag.

Ten Hag was also questioned about missing out on Dutch winger Cody Gakpo to rival Liverpool, to which he answered, "I don't talk about individual cases. We are looking for offensive players. We are looking for a striker. It would be good because we have games coming, so many, every third day, and it's tough."