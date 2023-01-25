After Liverpool and Manchester United, Everton put up for sale by owner Farhad Moshiri

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    English football is witnessing a spree of sale of clubs. The ongoing season has already noticed Liverpool and Manchester United be put up for sale. Everton reportedly became the latest club to enter the market on Tuesday, searching for buyers.

    In what can be termed a new 'wave' in English football, some of the English Premier League (EPL) clubs are being put up for sale. Last year, before the season went underway, English giants Liverpool was put up for sale by its current owner Fenway Sports Group. In November, the Glazers sought partial or complete investment into fellow English giants Manchester United, opening the doors for a full-scale sale of the club. Now, on Tuesday, another EPL side has reportedly entered the market in the hint for new buyers in the form of Everton. According to 90min, owner Farhad Moshiri is considering selling the club.

    Considering other reports, Everton is going through a crisis, both on and off the field. On Monday, it sacked head coach Frank Lampard following a string of underperformances, as the club has sunk into the relegation zone. Also, the ire of the fans with the board is supposedly at an all-time high, as the club hierarchies would not be attending games at Goodison Park due to safety fears.

    The club is also stunned at its transfer target Arnaut Danjuma heading to English giants Tottenham Hotspur despite having completed medical with Everton last week. Meanwhile, the publication says Moshiri could sell the club for around £750 million. He owned 49.9% of the club's stake in 2019 before uplifting it to 94% last year.

    However, Moshiri wants to do away with the club by bringing in outside investment. He has been slammed for his reckless transfer market investments, and the Toffees being criticised for over-spending on wage and transfer fees. Also, the Financial Fair Play (FFP) has kept the club from spending freely in the market, leading to sub-par signings, which has slumped it into the relegation battle.

    Notably, Everton is also building a new ground at the Bramley-Moore Dock, which would cost around £500 million, while it intends to leave Goodison Park after next season.

