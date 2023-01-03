Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United should not burn money in hunt for new striker

Manchester United continues its hunt for a new striker to fill in for Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has warned that the club should refrain from burning money in the search for the ideal one.

English giants Manchester United has a void in its attacking department following the unforeseen departure of Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo last November. His contract was mutually terminated after his controversial interview with football journalist Piers Morgan. Following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar last month, he joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a lucrative deal. Meanwhile, United continues its hunt for his replacement. While it has shortlisted viable options for the same, club head coach Erik ten Hag has warned that the Red Devils are not to burn money to get the ideal striker, reports FotMob.

Uttering to the media on Monday, ten Hag recorded, "You need one who can have an impact; otherwise, you are just burning money. You don't strengthen the squad, and it doesn't help you. We have a good team when all are available. We have Anthony Martial. I'm thrilled with his performances across many games. He has had a tremendous impact. If you see his minutes and the impact he has had, it's been huge."

