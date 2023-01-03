Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United should not burn money in hunt for new striker

    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    Manchester United continues its hunt for a new striker to fill in for Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has warned that the club should refrain from burning money in the search for the ideal one.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Manchester United has a void in its attacking department following the unforeseen departure of Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo last November. His contract was mutually terminated after his controversial interview with football journalist Piers Morgan. Following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar last month, he joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a lucrative deal. Meanwhile, United continues its hunt for his replacement. While it has shortlisted viable options for the same, club head coach Erik ten Hag has warned that the Red Devils are not to burn money to get the ideal striker, reports FotMob.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Uttering to the media on Monday, ten Hag recorded, "You need one who can have an impact; otherwise, you are just burning money. You don't strengthen the squad, and it doesn't help you. We have a good team when all are available. We have Anthony Martial. I'm thrilled with his performances across many games. He has had a tremendous impact. If you see his minutes and the impact he has had, it's been huge."

    ALSO READ: 'GOING TO ASK ALL COUNTRIES TO HAVE ONE STADIUM WITH THE NAME OF PELE' - FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    When asked if he would bring academy lad Amad Diallo back from his loan spell with EFL Championship side Sunderland, ten Hag registered, "We consider everything. I have a little reservation because I don't want to stop the process. He is making good progress there. Young players need experience. When we decide [he needs] to come back, he has to be a player who can compete for the starting 11 or, at a minimum, of coming on for many games to have an impact."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Going to ask all countries to have one stadium with the name of Pele - FIFA President Gianni Infantino-ayh

    'Going to ask all countries to have one stadium with the name of Pele' - FIFA President Gianni Infantino

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Here is why Jurgen Klopp has accused Brentford of stretching the rules post Liverpool loss-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Here's why Klopp has accused Brentford of 'stretching the rules' post Liverpool loss

    CAC Query for Selectors: Succession plan beyond Rohit Sharma, potential Test keeper, next big thing from U-19 pool-ayh

    CAC Query for Selectors: Succession plan beyond Rohit, potential Test keeper, next big thing from U-19 pool

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jaydev Unadkat rattles Delhi with his opening over hat-trick for Saurahstra; Twitter lauds-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jaydev Unadkat rattles Delhi with his opening over hat-trick; Twitter lauds

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Going ahead, Suryakumar Yadav is very important for all the formats - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Going ahead, SKY is very important for all the formats' - Pandya

    Recent Stories

    Used to confuse BRO for bro Rajnath Singhs wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    'Used to confuse BRO for bro': Rajnath Singh's wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh

    GATE2023 Admit card date rescheduled; to be released on January 9

    GATE2023: Admit card date rescheduled; to be released on January 9

    football Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh: Al-Nassr new hero receives warm reception; will CR7 replicate his European heroics snt

    Ronaldo in Riyadh: Al-Nassr's new hero receives warm reception; will CR7 replicate his European heroics?

    Poco C50 launched in India smartphone comes with leather like texture design fingerprint scanner more gcw 

    Poco C50 launched in India; smartphone comes with leather-like texture design, fingerprint scanner & more 

    Late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar features on coveted magazine Rolling Stone's best 200 singers list vma

    Late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar features on coveted magazine Rolling Stone's best 200 singers list

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon