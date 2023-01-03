Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Going to ask all countries to have one stadium with the name of Pele' - FIFA President Gianni Infantino

    Pele has passed away, while Brazil is paying its final tributes to him in a 24-hour public wake ceremony before his funeral on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gianni Infantino will ask every nation to have a stadium in the name of the great Brazilian.

    football Going to ask all countries to have one stadium with the name of Pele - FIFA President Gianni Infantino-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Legendary former three-time FIFA World Cup Brazilian winner Pele passed away last week following his year-long battle with cancer. On Monday, his body was released from the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo. It was carried to the Vila Belmiro Stadium, the home ground of his famous Brazilian club Santos, where he would be put on a 24-hour public wake before his funeral on Tuesday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also in attendance during the public wake on Monday and stated that he would ask every nation to have a stadium in the name of the great Brazilian, reports FotMob.

    Articulating to reporters on Monday, Infantino communicated, "We are going to ask that all countries in the world have at least one stadium with the name of Pele. [This will be] so that children know Pele's importance [to the game of football]." It won't be the first time a venue would be named after a football personality, with examples such as Puskas Arena in Budapest and Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

    ALSO READ: Fans greet Pele's hearse with fireworks ahead of 24-hour public wake

    However, naming a stadium outside a native name has not been a regular practice, but it won't be implausible. One such instance is Italian giant Napoli renaming its venue to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in memory of the legendary Argentine Diego Maradona. Also, the Gwangju World Cup Stadium was later named in honour of Guus Hiddink for taking the nation to a fourth-place finish during the WC 2022.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Here is why Jurgen Klopp has accused Brentford of stretching the rules post Liverpool loss-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Here's why Klopp has accused Brentford of 'stretching the rules' post Liverpool loss

    CAC Query for Selectors: Succession plan beyond Rohit Sharma, potential Test keeper, next big thing from U-19 pool-ayh

    CAC Query for Selectors: Succession plan beyond Rohit, potential Test keeper, next big thing from U-19 pool

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jaydev Unadkat rattles Delhi with his opening over hat-trick for Saurahstra; Twitter lauds-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jaydev Unadkat rattles Delhi with his opening over hat-trick; Twitter lauds

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Going ahead, Suryakumar Yadav is very important for all the formats - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Going ahead, SKY is very important for all the formats' - Pandya

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I preview, date, time, venue, where to watch: Team India prepares to usher new era under Hardik Pandya against Sri Lanka-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Team India prepares to usher new era under Hardik Pandya

    Recent Stories

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths AJR

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths

    5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk takeover gcw

    5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk's takeover

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Here is why Jurgen Klopp has accused Brentford of stretching the rules post Liverpool loss-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Here's why Klopp has accused Brentford of 'stretching the rules' post Liverpool loss

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation - adt

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon