Usain Bolt talks about his favourite cricket team, Manchester United missing out on Antonio Conte, and more

Usain Bolt has been left heartbroken as Manchester United has missed out on Antonio Conte. He has talked about the issue, besides also talking about his favourite cricket team.

Legendary former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt remains the most outstanding track athlete of all time. He recently visited the Dubai Expo 2020, where he took part in a running event. He talked about numerous topics following the event, including his favourite cricket team and Manchester United's missed chance at signing Antonio Conte.

Speaking to The National, he said that he was an avid cricket fan, just like his father, and he played the sport well during his young days, as it was his first love. However, he plays football now regularly. About his favourite team, he revealed that he used to support Pakistan during his young days, with Waqar Younis being his favourite player for his in-swinging deliveries.

He further revealed that although he was an all-rounder, he loved bowling more. At the age of ten, he realised that it was unfair not to support his home team and started to support Windies thereon. However, he said that he did not watch any of the games during the just-concluded ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as Windies was already knocked out by the time he arrived.

Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner United is struggling under reigning manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, placed seventh in the table and facing stiff competition in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage. Fans and critics had called for him to be replaced by Conte, only for the latter to sign up for Tottenham Hotspur.

While United fans were left heartbroken at this fact, with many fuming for the club losing out on a great opportunity, Bolt, a long-time United fan, experienced the same emotions. He revealed that he desperately wanted Conte to lead Solskjær at Ole Trafford. Evaluating Conte's performance to date, he said that Conte's ability to help the sides play organised football would grant him success with Spurs.

Recalling Conte's days in Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus, he noted that the Italian had won a title at any club that he managed. He assured that he would structure Tottenham so good and rope in proper players by the end of the season to make the side capable of winning titles too.

Opining on United's performance hereon, he reckoned that it would be complicated for the side to achieve consistent winning performances. He also pondered that Cristiano Ronaldo has been saving the game for the Red Devils of late, and pressure is mounting on him to do all the hard work. He also complained of the side passing the ball slow, which was not the case under Sir Alex Ferguson, as he demanded that the side wins every game.